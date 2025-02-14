This article explores the dramatic shift in the global geopolitical landscape, marked by the erosion of established international norms and the rise of a world dominated by force and coercion.

The current geopolitical landscape is marked by a significant shift away from established international norms and principles. Gone are the days when respect for territorial integrity, open sea lanes, peaceful dispute resolution, and civilian governance were considered fundamental tenets of the international system. This erosion of the established order is most evident in the United States ' aggressive posture towards foreign territory and its willingness to break promises made to its allies.

The United States' actions, particularly its backing of Ukraine despite the lack of strategic significance and economic value of the country, demonstrate a departure from the principles enshrined in the Atlantic Charter. This document, signed in 1941 by Churchill and Roosevelt, served as the foundation for the Allied war aims and later as a guiding principle for NATO during the Cold War. The recent abandonment of these principles, exemplified by the West's support for Ukraine despite its vulnerability, signifies a return to a pre-1939 world where territorial aggrandizement and the use of force are the dominant forces.The impact of this shift is felt most acutely by America's allies, who are forced to confront the reality of their client status. The once-reliable assumption that the United States would act as a guarantor of their security and territorial integrity is now shattered. Facing a world where force and coercion dictate the terms of engagement, these nations are left to scramble for a foothold in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. The future remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the world is entering a dangerous new era where the old rules no longer apply





