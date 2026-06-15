The Unpopular Opinions About Attack on Titan

A critical analysis of the Attack on Titan series, discussing the divisive character of Gabi, the toxic dynamic between Eren and Mikasa, Eren's fate at the end of the series, the tone of the ending, and the final season.

While Attack on Titan is a beloved anime series, there are several aspects that fans may not want to admit. The series tends to spark heated debates, particularly when it comes to certain topics.

One such topic is the character of Gabi, who is often misunderstood by viewers. Gabi's storyline begins with a total perspective shift after Eren and the Survey Corps launch an attack on Marley. She seeks revenge against the people killing her loved ones and boards one of the Survey Corps' airships. Many viewers are stuck on the death of a fan-favorite character and use it to disregard the rest of Gabi's arc.

However, Gabi's reaction to the Scouts' attack is both flawed and believable, and she eventually sees the error of her ways. Despite this, she remains a divisive character. Another topic of debate is the dynamic between Eren and Mikasa. While fans may have initially fallen for their romance, it becomes increasingly obvious that their relationship is toxic.

Eren's behavior towards Mikasa is often poor, and she has obsessive feelings for him. In contrast, Jean presents a healthier relationship with Mikasa, with the pair genuinely supporting and protecting one another.

Additionally, Eren's fate at the end of the series makes sense for both the anime and his character. His penchant for violence and desire for vengeance are evident from the early chapters, and his eventual villain turn and death are a natural consequence of these traits.

Furthermore, the series' ending is often criticized for being too bleak, but this tone is consistent with the anime's criticism of human nature and the cycle of violence. Finally, the final season of the series, which was split into three parts, could have been longer. The final story arcs are messy, and there are several aspects of the larger world that are left unexplored. The time-travel element adds further complications, and several more installments would have been warranted





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Attack On Titan Gabi Eren Mikasa Toxic Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia defeat Türkiye 2-0 in World Cup Group DAustralian Nestory Irankunda, Connor Metcalfe capitalise on swift counter-attack opportunities to secure win.

Read more »

Ships stranded by war face costly dilemma: Wait it out or risk attackSailors stuck on vessels are stressed and fearful. Cargoes are languishing, and shipping companies are losing money each day. More are considering paying Iran's fee for safe passage.

Read more »

Trump Marks Milestone Birthday With Vulgar Attack on AllyTrump expressed frustration with Netanyahu for messing up war plans on his birthday.

Read more »

New Study Assesses Titan's Resources and their Potential UsesIn a recent NASA-supported study, researchers assessed Titan's resource base and how it could be leveraged for ISRU. Compared with other locations under study (the Moon, Mars, etc.), they concluded that there is unrivaled potential for human exploration and settlement.

Read more »