The Unlikely Bond Between Seal's 'Kiss from a Rose' and Batman

How a 1994 power ballad became synonymous with Batman through Joel Schumacher's intervention, leading to chart-topping success and a lasting legacy in LEGO Batman games.

In LEGO Batman: Legend of the Dark Knight, TT Games creates a mishmash of all of Batman's most iconic moments across movies and TV. From Batman: The Animated Series, The Dark Knight, and even Batman and Robin, the Caped Crusader's whole history is on display here.

Aside from the big homages throughout, there are a few deeper cuts, one of which comes as the credits roll, following the main story's completion. To go along with this climactic moment, instead of a bombastic piece from Danny Elfman, Hans Zimmer, or Michael Giacchino, TT Games instead opted for Kiss from a Rose by Seal.

This sappy power ballad from 1994 seems a little out of place when compared to the rest of the music typically associated with Batman, but TT Games doubled down. They featured the track as the music for the game's final trailer. While this choice of tone may seem strange to younger fans, this iconic ballad owes a lot of its success to Batman, and the two have been intertwined since very early in the song's life.

Seal wasn't a good fit for a Batman movie, but Schumacher saved the day. Kiss from a Rose comes from Seal's second studio album, Seal II. Despite not being an enormous success, the song was quickly scooped up for a film soundtrack, the first of which was The NeverEnding Story III, not a film that had the cultural cachet to send Seal into the stratosphere. Luckily, Seal then caught the ear of director Joel Schumacher.

Schumacher, best known for St. Elmo's Fire, was recently hired as the replacement for Tim Burton as the director of the next Batman movie. This movie would become Batman Forever, starring Val Kilmer as Batman, facing off against Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face and Jim Carrey as The Riddler. Schumacher had called Seal, seeking a song for a romantic scene in the upcoming Batman film. Seal's team sent over Seal II with Kiss from a Rose highlighted.

Schumacher fell in love with the song; however, it didn't work with the visuals of the scene. But because Schumacher liked the song so much, he decided to put it in the end credits of the movie. This exposure was apparently all the song needed, as the track that had flopped previously was on its way to chart dominance and a sea change for Seal. The Batman boost pays off for Seal.

The inclusion of Kiss from a Rose in the end credits of Batman Forever shot the song into the stratosphere. The movie was the second-highest-grossing film of 1995 in the US, only losing out to Toy Story. The movie raked in $336 million on a $100 million budget.

This financial success allowed Schumacher to make a follow-up, Batman and Robin in 1997, starring George Clooney, who donned the cape and cowl for one of the most divisive superhero films of all time. With its inclusion in the film, the general public fell as in love with the track as Schumacher did. Alongside its use in the movie, Joel Schumacher also stepped in to direct a Batman-themed music video for Kiss from a Rose.

The video features Seal singing on a rooftop, dramatically lit by the massive Bat-Signal behind him, intercut with clips from the movie. The smattering of clips in the video is slightly jarring, as the video cuts between Seal's soulful, moody singing and Batman swinging from a grappling hook or the Batmobile driving away from an explosion. The symbiotic relationship between the song and the film was clearly a success, as the movie would propel Seal further than ever before.

The track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in late August of 1995, about two months following the film's release. Even though it only topped the chart for a week, the song was successful enough to make it to No. 4 for the Year-End singles Hot 100.

Following the success of Kiss from a Rose, Seal won three Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year, two of the most prestigious awards in music, for the track. Seal has continued to create hits, following up one soundtrack banger with another, this time a cover of Fly Like an Eagle by the Steve Miller Band for the Space Jam soundtrack.

Covers of R&B and Jazz standards would be a big part of Seal's repertoire going forward, as he continues to perform live to this day. A legacy lives on in LEGO. In 2020, Joel Schumacher died at the age of 80, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Following Schumacher's death, Seal reflected on his friend and the impact of the late director and Batman Forever on his career.

He called Kiss from a Rose the biggest song of his career, noting how the movie was all it needed to break the song into the mainstream. The only thing we did was make a decent video for it, he said in an Instagram post. He (Schumacher) didn't even charge me; he said he loved the song so much. Subsequently, kids thought I was Batman because the song was so big.

This anecdote highlights the enduring connection between Seal, Schumacher, and the Dark Knight. The use of the song in LEGO Batman: Legend of the Dark Knight is a fitting tribute to that history, reminding players of the quirky, heartfelt collaboration that brought a power ballad into the world of Gotham. The track's placement in the game's credits and trailer ensures that a new generation of fans will associate Seal's voice with Batman's legacy, just as older fans do.

It is a testament to how a seemingly mismatched pairing can create something iconic, and how a director's personal passion can elevate a song to legendary status





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