Cam Skattebo vomits on sideline after pretzel-wrapped hot dog, scores twice in Giants loss

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo vomited on the sideline during Thursday night's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, blaming a pretzel-wrapped hot dog he ate before the game. He still ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo vomited on the sideline during the first half of Thursday night's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The incident occurred between the first and second quarters. An in-game broadcast report said he threw up at his feet, right onto the turf, and Giants medical staff went over to check on the second-year back. Skattebo was laughing soon after the check and appeared fine. He covered the vomit with a towel.

Also read Cam Skattebo responds to Giants running back trade pursuits before Thursday night game

Pretzel Wrapped Hot Dog Cause Vomit

The cause was not a serious medical issue, but rather his unusual choice of pregame food. I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog, Skattebo said after the game. Did not sit right in the stomach, nothing crazy. Got rid of it, felt good after.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old running back still produced a strong performance despite the mid-game illness. He had 18 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three catches for 44 yards in the Giants loss. It is unknown where Skattebo got the hot dog.

There is a Wetzel's Pretzels in the American Dream mall, which is located next to MetLife Stadium. The Giants nutritionists probably will not be thrilled to hear about his pregame meal choice. Skattebo is not the only athlete who has vomited during a game and still thrived. Caitlin Clark puked during a game twice, once in June and again in September, and the Indiana Fever won both contests.

Josh Allen Intentional Vomit Routine

Her pregame meal later resurfaced. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen intentionally vomits before every game as part of his pregame routine. It has worked out well for him throughout his career. If it is not broke, do not fix it.

Given how Skattebo played, he may want to continue eating the pregame hot dog. The Giants fell to 24-21 against Washington, but Skattebo found the end zone twice and remained effective as a receiver out of the backfield. He also did a flip to celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half. Skattebo, an Arizona State star, is in his second season with the Giants.

Advertisement

The loss to the Commanders came on Thursday night in front of the home crowd at MetLife Stadium. Washington rallied past New York behind Jayden Daniels, who threw three touchdowns. The Giants defense had been credited earlier in the season for a big road division win over the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that moved New York to 5-2-1 and into first place in the NFC East. But Thursday night belonged to the Commanders, who left with a 24-21 victory.

Skattebo Vomit Moment Draws Attention

Skattebo's honesty about the pretzel-wrapped hot dog drew attention after the game. The image of him vomiting on the sideline, then laughing and covering it with a towel, became a memorable moment from the broadcast. Medical staff checked on him, but he stayed in the game and continued to contribute.

His final stat line of 78 rushing yards on 18 carries and two rushing touchdowns, plus three receptions for 44 yards, showed that the pregame meal did not slow him down for long. Whether he keeps the pretzel-wrapped hot dog in his routine remains to be seen.