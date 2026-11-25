We can easily get absorbed in our own point of view and move into tunnel vision.

Our point of view can lead to unimagined, unwelcome consequences. I was intrigued to read a recent article about honeybees aggressively bumping bumblebees out of the way when they alit on the same flowers, mercilessly chasing them off.

It is a story of unintended consequences. Apparently, the number of registered beekeepers more than doubled between 2010 and 2025, following campaigns encouraging us to get involved in saving endangered insects. Now it seems that this growth in honeybees is having harmful, unforeseen effects onIt happens so often, doesn’t it?

Also read Welcome to elite impunity, Jensen Huang

Someone, often a politician, presents what seems a commonsense or creative idea to better a bad situation, then someone else calmly points out all the downsides that just haven’t been thought of.stay alert to at all times. When our clients focus on a particular view or sense of understanding, we can stay neutral, stand back, and bring attention to elements that they cannot see.

For instance, a client once consulted me about her plan to write a will leaving her worldly goods to just two of her three adult children. She loved them all equally and, on the face of it, her plan seemed logical. Her elder daughter had a lucrative job in finance while her younger daughter was a struggling actor and her son a struggling musician.

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I pointed out that while her plan made monetary sense, she wasn’t taking into account the potential emotional meaning of leaving money in a will. , she had no financial worries and could accept that her siblings had greater need of the proceeds of their mother’s estate when she died.

Her mother left Daisy just a small cash sum and some personal items and wrote in her will, “I leave my daughter Daisy out of the estate not because I love her any less but because I think she has less need of it. ” Daisy’s response?

“But, and here’s the rub, although I know in my head that my mother’s will is fair, in my heart I feel left out. I love my siblings dearly, and I don’t begrudge them the money; I can understand they need it more than I do, but all the same I feel rejected.

I am pretty sure that this was not my mother’s intention; she was trying to do the right thing as she saw it, but the result left me, a decade later, still trying to fight the feeling that she left me out of her will because she loved me less. ”It is a good example of seeing just part of the picture and thinking others will view things as we do.

Often, in such cases, what is conceived inMichael was devastated when a presentation he had spent his personal time on was rejected without explanation. He had had “a revolutionary idea” that, he believed, would reposition the company in a way that would drive a host of new clients to them.

He expected his bosses to be as excited as he was and arranged a meeting with the chief executive officer and second-in-command to demonstrate his vision in a dramatic video, packed with punch. To his astonishment, his presentation was met with silence.

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Then he was politely thanked and told that “they would think about it. ” Eventually, he received an email saying the company would not be pursuing his idea. What Michael had entirely ignored in his single-minded focus on his vision were perspectives other than his own. His bosses felt undermined, and that the current approach, which they had masterminded, was being disrespected.

Instead of taking into accountfor a sense of status and achievement, he had ridden roughshod over their ideas, expecting them to receive this gladly. The irony is that they probably all lost out. It was a honeybee manoeuvre, with no good outcome for anyone, when, correctly thought through and introduced gradually, outcomes might have been very different. When we want to bring about change, we may have only the best of intentions.

But we have to bring others with us, including critics or those who may be affected in ways that they don’t initially like. Putting ourselves in others’ shoes and foreseeing unwanted outcomes remain the unmissable first steps in all such circumstances.is the former editor of the Human Givens journal and an HG therapist. She was a regular contributor for UK newspapers and magazines and is the author of many books.

After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

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