The Unforgettables Chorus, founded by Dr. Mary Mittelman in 2011, is launching a new Harlem location. This program supports dementia patients and caregivers through weekly music rehearsals.

The Unforgettables Chorus is significantly expanding its reach with the launch of a new community branch in Harlem this October. Founded in 2011 by Dr. Mary Mittelman, the organization provides structured musical therapy for individuals living with dementia and their dedicated caretakers. This strategic growth builds upon a foundation that has already served more than 400 patients and caregivers across New York. The new Harlem location joins the original group operating at Saint Michael's Episcopal Church in the Upper West Side of New York.

Core Musical Therapy Mechanisms

Conductor Tania Papayannopoulou leads the weekly rehearsals with a focus on connecting healthy neurons through melody and lyrics. She explains that the music allows participants to remember songs from beginning to end even when memory loss is present. The sessions typically begin with vocal warm-ups followed by Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable," a song that sets a therapeutic tone for the group. Co-director Dale Lamb works alongside Papayannopoulou to ensure every member feels included and engaged during these critical practice times.

Also read Mom, teen daughter mysteriously found dead in Virginia home weeks after they were last seen

The program operates on the principle that the moment the group meets together, the effects of forgetting temporarily disappear. Members rehearse every week and prepare for two major concerts annually. The upcoming performance is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Michael's. The setlist for this concert includes American Songbook classics, showtunes, African-American spirituals, holiday ditties, and a piece from a Latin Mass, ensuring a diverse and culturally rich experience for all attendees.

Stakeholder Positions and Participant Experiences

Heather Barker, a former real-estate agent, brought her 87-year-old mother Joyce to the group in 2026 after learning about it through NYU Langone. Joyce had been diagnosed with dementia in 2019, prompting Heather to become a full-time caretaker. She stated that she wants to help her mother continue to thrive in this stage of life. The Barker family considers the program a wonderful experience that connects them with a supportive community of individuals facing similar challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Longstanding members like Carol Green and her son Jonathan Green have been with the chorus since 2018. Carol, who is 95 years old, often requires assistance from her son, who is a songwriter in his 50s. Jonathan noted that despite a rough morning at the cardiologist, his mother pepped up immediately upon entering the sanctuary. He has even incorporated the chorus into his new show, "High Strung," which is based on his adventures with his mother and highlights her renewed sense of life and excitement.

Other participants bring varied backgrounds to the group, including Wendy Lebowitz, 74, a former psychologist, and her husband Joel Nowak, 75. While Wendy has a robust musical training history, Joel joked that his group permits him to sing despite having barely used his voice outside the shower. Jean Brenner, 76, joined her partner Charles Gates, 77, after he was no longer able to attend alone six years ago. Brenner described the experience as therapeutic, noting the value of getting to know other couples where one spouse needs help.

Real-World Impact and Future Expansion

Dr. Mary Mittelman established the group after researching the benefits of art-based activities on older adults with dementia and their caregivers. Her research drove the creation of a structured program that has now proven effective enough to warrant expansion. The launch of the Harlem Community Choir represents the first step in this growth phase, with Mittelman confirming that more locations are planned for the near future.

The program offers a unique social buffer for families navigating the difficulties of dementia. Caretakers like Joyce Baker's daughter Heather and Jonathan Green find solace in knowing their loved ones are engaged in a stimulating, joy-filled activity. The chorus not only provides entertainment but also creates a network of mutual support among families who share the daily realities of caregiving. As the organization grows, it aims to replicate this successful model in other New York neighborhoods to serve a wider population.