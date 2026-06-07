The Unforeseen Star Wars Show on ABC that Could Have Been

A network series set in the Star Wars universe that could have debuted on ABC several years before The Mandalorian,

The galaxy far, far away returned to theaters for the first time in several years with The Mandalorian and Grogu, but there was once a time when the most exciting live-action Star Wars project could have been a TV show on ABC .

In fact, a network series set in the Star Wars universe was in the works years before The Mandalorian arrived on Disney+. Based on early details for the project, the potential ABC series offered something that was missing from The Mandalorian.

While the idea of a Stars Wars show on network TV sounds far-fetched today, there was a period in the early 2010s when the franchise had gone so long without any new live-action content that a new project on ABC seemed plausible. The high bar for TV projects wasn't set until The Mandalorian debuted in 2019, and ABC was the home of multiple shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A show set in the Star Wars universe wasn't inconceivable.

The potential series was originally George Lucas' brainchild, and it was going to be titled Star Wars: Underworld. It would focus on rival families living on different levels of Coruscant and could have delivered something that The Mandalorian has still never really accomplished. Adding characters from the film trilogies could have been easy, organic, and definitely advantageous for the new series.

However, the deal for Disney to purchase Lucasfilm was finalized in late 2013, and George Lucas' involvement in the franchise changed drastically. Despite this, ABC didn't continue the Star Wars saga, and the potential series likely never fit the brand right.

Just as The Mandalorian has ranked from worst to best on Disney+, every Star Wars show can be ranked from worst to best as well, with enough content on Disney+ that every show can be watched and understood without needing a third show set in the prequels era, which were quite underrated at the time when The Buddhist Jedi's mind wipe scene had the internet infatuated





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