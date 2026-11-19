The trendy polish is a no-no for certain medical imaging.

This past August, Margaux Anbouba dropped her very large, very heavy margarita machine on her left hand.

“It was easily the most painful thing that’s ever happened to me,” she says. As one does in a medical emergency, Anbouba went straight to the ER. Luckily, her hand wasn’t broken—but after two follow-up appointments, her doctors decided she needed to get an MRI to take internal images to properly assess the damage.

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She arrived at her appointment sans jewelry, ready to be slid into the cylindrical tube, but there was one problem: Anbouba had a’s senior beauty editor), but as the style hits mainstream, more people are getting turned away from MRIs due to their aesthetic choices and documenting theirsay they underwent medical imaging with a metallic mani and “literally nothing happened,” the risks are a bit more complex than that. You see, the cat-eye manicure doesn’t get its velvety finish from magic—it’s thanks to microscopic metallic particles embedded within the polish, which are then manipulated with a magnet to create “depth, dimensional highlights, and a distinctive shimmering effect,” says, a professional nail artist based in Los Angeles, California.

“Once the desired design is achieved, the gel is cured under a UV/LED lamp to lock the particles in place. ” Thefirst took off in Korea, and has made its way into trendy nail salons across the United States in recent years. , any individual undergoing an MR procedure must remove all readily removable metallic personal belongings and devices. This includes devices like hearing aids and insulin pumps, as well as watches, jewelry, and body piercings.

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While the manual doesn’t specifically mention metallic or cat-eye nail polish, it does say to remove any cosmetics containing metallic particles and lists eye makeup, magnetic eyelashes, and hair products .prevent someone from undergoing an MRI? While the scanner is noninvasive, MRIs use powerful magnets and computer-generated radio waves that interact with the molecules inside of your body to produce images. Metal—amount—is prohibited from entering the cylindrical tube where the scan takes place.

Larger metal pieces can physically move and become projectiles, while smaller particles have the ability to heat up, causing potential burns on the body. Metal also causes image distortion. If you do end up accidentally slipping into an MRI machine with a cat-eye manicure, it won’t be like you’re a doomed actor in.

Your nails won’t necessarily rip off of your fingers and go flying into the heart of the machine, and they won’t explode into balls of fire, either.

“There is a potential for having a risk of a burn, but the bigger issue is actually the way that it can interfere with the imagery,” says Kristin Purcell, DO, a board-certified emergency medicine physician based in Colorado. “The entire reason you’re getting an MRI is because we want to get a very sensitive picture of something—whether that's somebody who's had a stroke or a ligamentous injury or osteomyelitis —so we really want to make sure that that imagery is detailed and correct because otherwise the iron oxide can distort the imagery and create a shadowing.

” Dr. Purcell works in the ER, and the patients she’s sending off for MRIs are going to get them regardless of whatever manicure they have on that day. The guidelines preventing individuals from getting into an MRI machine with a trendy metallic mani are more of a precautionary measure than a life-saving one.

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“Because it's on your fingers, it's unlikely to cause a severe problem," says, director of radiology at the University of Miami Health System. He notes that weaker magnets can be used in these situations to reduce the possibility of adverse reactions. If you do happen to be getting an MRI with a cat-eye mani, Dr. McKinney says to let your doctors know if you experience any heating up in the area as a precaution.

In emergency situations the manicure can be filed off, but the best and safest way is to have it removed by a nail tech, according to, a professional nail artist based in Beverly Hills. In Anbouba’s case, she was able to reschedule another MRI to happen after her next nail appointment. This time, she ditched the fancy, eye-catching polish and went for a single coat of OPI’s Put It In Neutral—just to be safe.focusing on features and cultural commentary.

Previously, she was a night blogger at The Cut and a senior staff writer at Refinery29. Her writing has appeared inDoomsday Prep Is a Booming Business—and It's Borrowing From BeautySettlements Reached in Key Lawsuits About Chemical Hair Straighteners' Link to Cancer Four women reached settlements in their complaints, alleging a connection between their chemical hair relaxers and their gynecologic cancer diagnoses.

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