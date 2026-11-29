Review of The Undoing, the 2020 HBO miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Discover why this 6-part psychological thriller remains a top binge-watch choice.

The 2020 HBO miniseries The Undoing remains a definitive entry in the psychological thriller genre, offering a tightly constructed narrative that demands immediate attention. This six-part series delivers a gripping murder mystery anchored by exceptional performances and shocking narrative twists that keep audiences engaged throughout its brief runtime.

The Undoing Release Context and Runtime

The series premiered in 2020 and has since established itself as one of the most compelling thriller miniseries produced by the premium cable network. It features a total runtime of approximately five and a half hours, making it ideal for a single weekend binge. The narrative is designed to hook viewers from the first scene, ensuring that the momentum never drops.

Also read My Big Fat Greek Wedding Leaving HBO Max December 1 After 20 Years

Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland lead the phenomenal ensemble cast that drives the story forward. Created by David E. Kelley, the prolific producer behind Big Little Lies, Presumed Innocent, and The Lincoln Lawyer, the show brings his signature style of high-society drama to the screen. The production received two Emmy nominations, including a nod for Lead Actor for Hugh Grant.

Grace Fraser and the Central Murder Mystery

The narrative centers on a wealthy family in uptown New York whose lives unravel after a tragic event. Nicole Kidman portrays Grace Fraser, a respected therapist whose husband, Jonathan, played by Hugh Grant, becomes the prime suspect in a police investigation. The story begins when a local mother named Elena is found dead, leading to Jonathan's sudden disappearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grace is forced to question everything she believed about her marriage as the evidence against Jonathan mounts. Despite his insistence on innocence, the pressure mounts, creating a tense atmosphere of uncertainty and suspicion. The story is primarily told through Grace's perspective, allowing the audience to experience her psychological journey of denial and doubt.

As a licensed therapist, Grace possesses an acute ability to identify behavioral patterns, which adds layers of tension to the whodunnit structure. Her professional insight allows her to dissect the behaviors of those around her, making her a uniquely qualified protagonist for this complex domestic thriller. This dynamic creates a sharp psychological drama that distinguishes the series from standard crime procedurals.

Stakeholder Dynamics and Supporting Roles

The narrative depth is significantly enhanced by the involvement of Grace's father, Franklin Fraser, played by Donald Sutherland. Franklin represents a conflicting force in the investigation, prioritizing the protection of his family over the pursuit of absolute truth. His actions introduce moral complexity and suggest that wealth and status may influence the handling of the crime.

The interplay between Jonathan's denial and the growing legal pressure creates a compelling courtroom drama trajectory. As the investigation progresses, the series evolves from a personal mystery into a formal legal battle. This shift places the fates of the key suspects directly in the hands of the judicial system, raising the stakes for all involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David E. Kelley structures the plot to reveal truths layer by layer, ensuring that each episode builds upon the last. The show avoids getting bogged down in unnecessary subplots, focusing instead on the intense interpersonal dynamics between the main characters. This streamlined approach allows the twists to land with maximum impact, surprising both the characters and the viewers.

Viewer Impact and Binge-Watching Appeal

The structural design of the six episodes ensures a seamless viewing experience for audiences seeking a complete story. Each installment concludes with a well-crafted cliffhanger that compels viewers to continue immediately to the next episode. By the midpoint of the series, the narrative momentum is strong enough to sustain interest through to the final conclusion in episode six.

The series offers a satisfying resolution that prompts contemplation long after the credits roll. It successfully balances the elements of a murder mystery, a courtroom drama, and a psychological thriller into a cohesive package. The Undoing stands as a testament to the quality of HBO's programming, remaining a top recommendation for fans of the genre.

For those looking for a high-quality dramatic experience, this miniseries delivers peak suspense and emotional depth. The combination of stellar acting, sharp writing, and expert pacing makes it a standout production. It continues to be regarded as one of the best series available on the platform for viewers who appreciate complex, character-driven narratives.