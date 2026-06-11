The Underrated Superfood: Cabbage

Cabbage, often overlooked as an inconspicuous vegetable, is a cheap and nutritious option that can be the star of the plate. Its versatility, low-calorie content, and rich nutritional profile make it a superfood. Cabbage can be eaten raw in salads and slaws or cooked in soups, stews, and stir-fries. Its anticancer, antidiabetic, and antiulcer properties, along with antioxidant effects, may help protect against chronic inflammatory diseases. During pregnancy, folate is especially important for reducing the risk of brain and spine birth defects.

Cabbage deserves a place in your grocery cart as a cheap vegetable packed with benefits. It's versatile, nutritious, low-calorie, and affordable. Its fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate content make it a superfood.

Cabbage can be eaten raw in salads and slaws or cooked in soups, stews, and stir-fries. Its anticancer, antidiabetic, and antiulcer properties, along with antioxidant effects, may help protect against chronic inflammatory diseases. During pregnancy, folate is especially important for reducing the risk of brain and spine birth defects. Cabbage can be stored in the refrigerator vegetable crisper for about a month and can be shredded for convenience.

Cooking methods include shredding, slicing, and cutting into large wedges or smaller ribbons





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Cabbage Superfood Nutritious Low-Calorie Affordable Versatile Cancer Prevention Diabetes Prevention Anti-Inflammatory Antioxidant Probiotics Folate Vitamin K Blood Clotting Bone Metabolism Gut Health Pregnancy Birth Defects Cholesterol Blood Pressure Cabbage Types Cabbage Storage Cabbage Cooking Methods

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