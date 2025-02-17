The Underrated Love of Mitsuki and Masaru Bakugo: My Hero Academia's Most Supportive Parents

Explore the surprisingly heartwarming dynamic between Katsuki Bakugo's parents, Mitsuki and Masaru, in My Hero Academia. Despite initial appearances, they are revealed to be deeply loving and supportive parents who played a crucial role in shaping Bakugo's journey, even if their methods were unconventional.

The My Hero Academia franchise is best known for its epic fights and endearing characters. While the series’ focus has always been the students of Class 1-A, with some being more important to the story than others, its secondary characters are still beloved by fans for how well-written they are. The few parents whom the series introduced are particularly celebrated for raising such inspiring heroes.

One of the exceptions to this rule is Mitsuki and Masaru Bakugo, the parents of Deku’s former bully and rival. For many fans, their parenting skills are the reason why Bakugo acted in such a horrible manner as a child. Yet, they are by far some of the most supportive and understanding parents in the series. Mitsuki and Masaru Are Truly Amazing Parents They Love and Care for Their Son Above All Else. Close In episode #50 of the My Hero Academia anime series, fans were introduced to Bakugo’s parents, Mitsuki and Masaru. The first impression viewers had of them was not the best, mostly because the mother was shown as aggressive to her son. Masaru, being a quiet and reserved father who did not scold Bakugo or Mitsuki for their behavior, did not help. Nonetheless, the series emphasized that Katsuki was not mistreated by his parents and that they truly cared for him. These characters would not be seen again until much later in the series, and even then, their contributions were minimal at best. As such, the opinions of the fandom did not change until the end of the series. During Katsuki’s battle against Shigaraki and All For One, one of his best moments in My Hero Academia's manga, the manga took the time to show readers the reactions of Bakugo’s parents to the fight. These brief but significant moments were key for fans to understand just how amazing the couple were. One of the most memorable and heartwarming scenes comes from chapter #409, in which Kohei Horikoshi, the manga's creator, included a flashback to Bakugo’s birth. While the scene is brief, it reveals much about the type of parents Mitsuki and Masaru are. The woman can be seen cradling her son, looking at him lovingly and proud despite the pain of the birth. Masaru, who has always been the emotional part of the duo, is crying uncontrollably, overwhelmed with happiness at seeing his child. The author explained how loving Bakugo’s parents were in just two panels. Mitsuki’s Attitude Reflects Katsuki’s Her Behavior Was Likely Born From the Boy’s Disrespect Even though there are several red flags about Mitsuki’s behavior during her first appearance, the one that fans point out the most is her seemingly aggressive attitude towards her son. Whenever Bakugo would swear, scream, or insult others, the woman would respond with the same energy, going as far as to smack the back of his head to get him to behave. As questionable as it is, this behavior is strongly hinted at as a response to Katsuki’s disrespectful attitude towards his parents. The only times Mitsuki would act like this were when her son would be flagrantly impolite. My Hero Academia fans are quite aware that Katuski, despite having one of the best character arcs in the series, was not always the exemplary hero he ended the series as. When he was first introduced, he was an outright bully, not afraid to do such horrible things as to tell Deku to end his life. This was a direct result of the people around him constantly praising him and applauding his actions. As abrasive as Mitsuki was shown to be, she was nowhere near as bad as her son was at the beginning of the series. Additionally, once Katsuki’s attitude began changing and becoming more appropriate, Mitsuki’s harsh behavior mellowed out as well. During chapter #342, as the members of Class 1-A prepare to go out onto the battlefield before the start of My Hero Academia's deadly Final War, Bakugo can be seen talking with his parents. Mitsuki can be seen patting his back, albeit with much more force than a regular person would, which infuriates the boy. Still, unlike during Aizawa’s visit, she does not seem to be punishing him, simply demonstrating her affection. Masaru Is the Heart of the Family ​​​​​​​He Is One of the Most Loving Parents in the Series There is no doubt that Bakugo's family could have been more significants, seeing as Bakugo is almost a second protagonist for My Hero Academia. Their brief screen time, although understandable as they are not heroes, did disappoint several fans. Nevertheless, what most followers of Horikoshi’s work do not mention is the fact that Masaru deserved a lot more attention.





