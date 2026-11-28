Explore the history of the Ultramarine Corps, a metahuman team created by Grant Morrison that broke away from government control to form a new nation.

The Ultramarine Corps stands as a unique entity within the vast history of DC Comics, representing a distinct departure from standard military superhero tropes. This metahuman team emerged during the creative tenure of writer Grant Morrison and artist Howard Porter. They were originally constructed as soldiers but evolved into a sovereign supranational group. Their origin story challenges the typical narrative of government-controlled heroes found in modern comic book storytelling.

The Morrison Vision of Metahuman Soldiers

Grant Morrison approached the concept of military superheroes with a perspective shaped by personal history. The writer grew up in a household where both parents were war protestors. Their father had served in the British military, bringing a complex view of armed conflict into the home. Young Grant Morrison lived with a deep fear of nuclear annihilation. They believed that arguments between nations could vaporize human culture at any moment. This anxiety drove a desire for a force that could protect humanity from such existential threats.

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Superman became the central figure in Morrison's understanding of how to overcome this fear. The Man of Steel represented the best aspects of humanity. He proved that heroic ideals could stand stronger than the threat of nuclear war. Morrison viewed superheroes as ideas that could defeat the bomb through moral strength. This philosophy led to the creation of a military team that would not serve as government pawns. The Ultramarine Corps was designed to embody this optimistic vision of power used for good.

Formation And Rebellion Against General Eiling

The team was initially assembled by General Eiling, a controversial military figure in DC continuity. Eiling used the Shaggy Man, a classic DC villain. This character is an indestructible body controlled by remote device. Eiling used this technology to control four Marines and modify them with metahuman genes. This process turned the soldiers into powerful weapons for the United States government. The group was created to act as a direct counter to the Justice League and other heroes.

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These new metahumans, the Ultramarine Corps, initially battled the Justice League. They operated under the strict orders of General Eiling and the US military establishment. However, the team soon recognized they were being used as tools by powerful interests. They broke away from United States government control to reject this exploitation. The members promised each other to leave their life as soldiers behind them. This act of defiance marked the beginning of their transformation into independent heroes.

The Creation Of Superbia And International Unity

After leaving the military structure, the Ultramarines did not remain a solitary group. They returned to the DC Universe in a manner consistent with Grant Morrison's storytelling style. The team decided to create their own metahuman country. This nation was named Superbia. It served as a sovereign state for metahumans and humans seeking a better society. The group began recruiting members from around the world to build a truly international superteam.

This recruitment effort included taking members from the Global Guardians. The result was a diverse assembly of heroes who were not bound by national borders. They formed a collective dedicated to helping people without government interference. This structure contrasted sharply with the military industrial complex often seen in other superhero narratives. The Ultramarines proved that heroes could organize themselves outside of traditional power structures.

Legacy Of Hope And Future Potential

The Ultramarine Corps remains one of the most significant teams created by Grant Morrison. They represent a perfect blend of military capability and humanitarian ideals. The team's history shows that soldiers can become metahumans and choose to make the world a better place. Their actions reflect Morrison's belief in massive social change leading to a better tomorrow. Superheroes are bound up in this belief as expressions of ultimate hope.

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These characters demonstrate that the concept of a military superteam is fundamentally unsound when used for oppression. The team took the idea of military power and showed it could be used for liberation. They are an interesting idea that fits well within the modern DC Multiverse. Despite rarely getting the attention they deserve, the Ultramarines offer a cool and compelling alternative to standard hero tropes. Their story about breaking free from control to build a new society remains relevant today.