A personal account of using the UltraClear laser treatment for crepey chest skin, with before and after results, and an explanation of how the treatment works.

Every morning, as I shower and dress, I notice the crepey skin on my chest. It's wrinkled and covered in dark spots from historical sun damage , making it look 10 years older than my 53-year-old face.

Although I've used SPF50 on my decolletage for the last 20 years, my teens and twenties were spent sunbathing, and the damage from this youthful idiocy now flares into view when the sun comes out. It's not exactly ruining my life, but it's unsightly, and makes me self-conscious in anything more revealing than a blouse.

As it's got gradually worse over the last few years, it's started to affect outfit choices, leaving me opting for higher necks or thick cover-up foundation. Chest skin is thinner and more delicate than much of the face, says Dr Mervyn Patterson at Woodford Medical. On the chest, skin is around 0.7-1 millimetres thick compared with 1-2 millimetres across many facial areas.

There are fewer oil glands, so skin is naturally drier and it's frequently exposed to UV rays, which create hyperpigmentation, damage DNA, break down collagen and form wrinkles. The decolletage is also prone to wrinkling from side-sleeping positions. I sleep on my back, head tilted back, like a vampire, so side-sleeping isn't an issue, but there's no question that UV exposure - responsible for the majority of skin ageing - has taken its toll.

Sunscreen can help prevent further damage, but it can't undo pigmentation that is already established, says Dr Patterson. Laser Coring starts at 500 microns, or half a millimetre, and can penetrate up to four millimetres deep. Although I've diligently used SPF50 on my decolletage for the last 20 years, my teens and twenties were spent sunbathing. Even expensive moisturisers haven't resolved the problem, and I realised that I needed to go a step further than serum.

Last year I opted to have a new, regenerative laser treatment called UltraClear on my sagging and wrinkly neck, with surprisingly dramatic results. I was so happy with my neck transformation, I wondered whether it would work the same magic on my crepey chest. So what can you expect in this half-hour session costing from £450, and do you need to brace yourself for pain?

UltraClear is a dual-action laser treatment that delivers short, concentrated beams of light to gently remove microscopic circles of damaged skin. At the same time, deeper layers are heated to stimulate collagen and elastin production from the inside out. Simply put, thousands of minute controlled micro-injuries are created in order to stimulate the body's natural healing response. It's also what's known as a cold laser, which minimises heat build-up in the skin, reducing both swelling and downtime.

The result? Firmer and tighter skin over the next few weeks and months. On my neck, I opted for the most aggressive setting, called Laser Coring, which punches minute holes, and I had to keep it covered up for a week.

However, the joy of UltraClear is that it can be adapted to individual needs. I can't spare more than three days of downtime, so now I have a less invasive option. 3D Miracle is the lightest setting, and this creates a series of very small circles that look like tiny dots. The standard 3D Miracle setting uses a very light pattern of microscopic dots, says Dr Patterson.

With me, the settings were increased a little to produce a stronger effect without moving into the longer downtime territory. To put this into perspective, Laser Coring starts at 500 microns, or half a millimetre, and can penetrate up to four millimetres deep - alarmingly far when you think about it - and the deeper the setting, the longer the downtime. Neck and chest skin, being thinner and more sensitive, always require a more cautious approach.

So my treatment was 20 microns, a tiny depth. Numbing cream containing the anaesthetic lidocaine is slathered across my chest.

Then a handheld nozzle - 15 millimetres by 15 millimetres, and creating 81 minute circles on the skin every time it's activated - is moved methodically across my chest. There's no pain, just mild discomfort, like being pinged with an elastic band. Incidentally, I do know that pain is subjective, but I have a very low threshold! There is a faint smell of burning, which is unpleasant, but by no means unbearable.

Afterwards, my skin looks pink and rather sunburned, which reminds me of being on holiday in the 1990s. Dr Patterson smoothes on a cold-feeling cellulose Velez Intense Hydration Mask, which is created for healing purposes





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Ultraclear Laser Treatment Crepey Chest Skin Skin Rejuvenation Laser Skin Resurfacing Chest Skin Decolletage Sun Damage Hyperpigmentation Wrinkles Collagen Production Elastin Production Cold Laser Controlled Micro-Injuries Healing Response Skin Tightening Skin Firming Before And After Results Personal Account

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