A new wellness resort is attracting a glittery crowd with outré longevity offerings. Rectal ozone therapy, anyone?

Pampering spa getaways are so passé. The reinvented power trip? Longevity-centered five-star resorts that zero in on preventive medicine and rigorous cutting-edge health-optimization treatments. Think Benjamin Button-like cellular reprogramming and biotech breakthroughs that promise to help rewind biological aging in the elite quest to amp up health span.destinations are moving closer to Hollywood.

Most notable among them is SHA Mexico, which opened in 2024 on a beachfront stretch of Costa Mujeres, north of Cancún. The flagship avant-garde longevity clinic, SHA Spain, launched in 2008 in the coastal town of L’Albir, has welcomed pro athletes, royalty, supermodels and such stars as Barbra Streisand , Demi Moore, Monica Bellucci, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, Lily James, Madonna and Marisa Tomei.

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Now names like Dakota Johnson, Kate Moss, Jack Black, Pink, model Candice Swanepoel and Lake Bell are on the guest list at the Mexican outpost. ’ Googie-style home in Orbit City, the futuristic design, by Mexican architecture studio Sordo Madaleno, was aptly inspired by the human genome.