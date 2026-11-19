Make this Life Day special: Our favorite picks from Disney's new Star Wars collection.

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It's time to celebrate the happiest holiday in the galaxy. Star Wars Life Day, the Wookiee festival of family, laughter, and cosmic cheer, happens every November 17 for fans everywhere. This year is even more exciting because Disney has released a new collection with lightsabers, helmets, and impressive animatronics. Want to make your Life Day special?

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Check out our favorite picks from the latest collection. You can follow your own path and feel like a Padawan with this limited edition Ezra Lightsaber hilt set. It includes two detailed replicas: one is a copy of Ezra's original Lightsaber hilt, destroyed by Darth Vader on Malachor, and the other is the hilt Ezra built for himself. Each hilt has sound effects and lights up when you attach a Lightsaber Blade, which is sold separately.

The original glows blue, and the second glows green. Both come in a special illustrated box that plays a video showing Ezra's journey from street-smart kid to a valued member of the Rebellion. Maul's loyal Mandalorians change their armor to show their loyalty to the Dark Lord. These super commandos wear red and black armor, and some add horns to their helmets to look more like their Nightbrother leader.

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This detailed replica is modeled after one of those helmets. It features voice-changing effects and plays real character phrases, letting you make it your own. This life-size Grogu animatronic figure stands over 14 inches tall and features more than 250 animations and sounds. Its arms, legs, ears, and head all move, the eyes blink, the mouth opens and closes, and it can even do a Force arm movement.

Thanks to built-in motors, sensors, and microphones, Ultimate Grogu has three play modes: toddling steps, responsive sounds, and waving. With its screen-accurate look, soft skin, lifelike eyes, and rooted hair, this limited edition Grogu is the most realistic version yet. K-2SO, once an Imperial security droid, is now loyal to the Alliance. With his tall frame and glowing blue eyes, he still looks intimidating in a Rebel base.

The K-2SO Premium Electronic Head with lights and sounds is a bold addition to any Star Wars collection. Touch the sensor to hear movie-accurate phrases and see his eyes light up blue and white. As part of the Star Wars Galactic Archive Series, made with Lucasfilm for authenticity, this detailed model honors the brave droid. Serious collectors will appreciate how easily K-2SO fits into any collection.

This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed copy of the one used by Nautolan Jedi Kit Fitso, straight from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Its unique design features sound effects and lights up green when you attach a Lightsaber Blade, which is sold separately. The hilt comes in a lined display case with the Jedi crest on the front.

'This is the way. ' This Mandalorian mantra appears on the side of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian LionChief Plus 2.0 Jet RDC railcar. Made by Lionel, it honors Din Djarin with a design inspired by his famous suit and helmet. The railcar features sleek silver, leather-colored accents, and the number '2019' to mark the year the series started on Disney+.

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These details give the railcar a bold, unstoppable look. Darth Vader and an Imperial Stormtrooper stand out on the front of this Star Wars puffer jacket. Behind them, the Galactic Empire symbol shows your loyalty, and the black color adds to the jacket's dark side. The quilted, zip-up design will keep you warm whether you're on the icy planet of Hoth or just out and about at home.

This special set includes four Star Wars figures from the Droid Factory, each ready for the holidays. R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23, and R4-TR3 all come with festive accessories. You can pose them as a group of carolers, add them to your Christmas village, or send them on a secret mission to protect Santa from Sith operatives. It's up to you.

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