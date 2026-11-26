'The Odyssey,' 'Primetime,' and more.

If you weren’t able to catch some of the biggest theatrical releases of this year, you will still have a chance to catch up on them from the comfort of your home, just in time for the holiday season.

Whether you’re in the mood for a steamy fantasy romance, a major box office blockbuster, or a horror film, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic story is officially available to stream at home.

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The three-hour-long film highlights’s brilliant performance as Odysseus, who does everything he can to return home to his wife Penelope , his son Telemachus , a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos. ”She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.