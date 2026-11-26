The Ultimate New Movie Lineup (AKA How To Avoid Watching Thanksgiving Football)
'The Odyssey,' 'Primetime,' and more.
If you weren’t able to catch some of the biggest theatrical releases of this year, you will still have a chance to catch up on them from the comfort of your home, just in time for the holiday season.
Whether you’re in the mood for a steamy fantasy romance, a major box office blockbuster, or a horror film, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic story is officially available to stream at home.
The three-hour-long film highlights’s brilliant performance as Odysseus, who does everything he can to return home to his wife Penelope , his son Telemachus , a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos. ”She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.
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