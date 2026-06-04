The ultimate guide to World Cup events in North Texas

Living in Dallas is going to be a month-long party, and we're here to guide you through it.

is only a couple of weeks away. While the games are packed over two weeks, from June 14 to 27, there are many more events and things to look forward to far beyond just the game days.

The city is taking the initiative to make sure. All of the major institutions have launched programming, including the Dallas Zoo, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Deep Ellum Association, the Nasher Sculpture Garden and many more. Let’s be honest: when all is said and done, the actual World Cup in Dallas will be less than 12 cumulative hours.

But we love a party, so we’ve gathered a list of all the things happening during the World Cup that don’t involve kicking balls. Probably. Call us early; we’ll call it excited. As we gear up for the World Cup, expect this list to grow with more events to fill the time between games.

Cosm Dallas, 5776 Grandscape Blvd. , The Colony Why watch the World Cup on a flat, boring Jumbotron when you could watch it on panoramic “shared reality” dome screens? Cosm, an 87-foot diameter LED orb, will screen 40 World Cup games, including all those played by the U.S. Men’s National Team. It’s wall-to-wall action.

Based on soccer screenings at other Cosm locations, it looks pretty cool. Tickets in the dome start at $110,Need a reprieve from the scorching Texas sun between matches? Pegasus Plaza has you covered, literally. The city is transforming the plaza into a designated “chill zone” with ample shade, frozen treats, and refreshing lemonade.

Entry to the, for live audiences across the United States. The two professional athletes will take the stage in Dallas as part of an Airbnb-sponsored experience. The show will offer insider knowledge of the historic 48-team tournament from two men who have been on the FIFA field.and a ticket does not ensure entry. The event is first-come, first-served.

The night will have photo opportunities with the two hosts, and food and drink vendors will be on-site. In preparation for the World Cup, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is teaching people the science of soccer. Activations in the exhibit measure kicking force and reflex speed, and the entrance resembles a locker room.is going on at Fair Park for 34 days of straight fun.

The host site for the Texas State Fair will host watch parties on megascreens, and not just the games streamed out of Dallas, either. The Fan Festival isin conjunction with the city. The screenings will occur at the Dos Equis Pavilion. The amphitheater will open an hour before the games begin and close an hour after the end.

Games that begin after 10 p.m. will not be streamed. Flora Street Live is the biggest party ahead of the World Cup. The event is produced by the AT&T Performing Arts Center and will include performances at the Winspear Opera House, Annette Strauss Square, Moody Performance Hall and the Meyerson Symphony Center.

The Square will have performances from Texas-based Shakey Graves, Broadway Dallas will put on performances ofthe Dallas Arts District will put on a block party, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will play music from Back to the Future. The night aims to give visitors a tour of Flora Street at its best. In preparation for the World Cup, the city has really spruced up the city center in preparation for tourists.

Main Street, once not the best part of town, has become a bright and colorful corner of the city, and during the Cup the area will become the site of a party each weekend. The city will close off the streets, making room for vendors, food trucks, chalk art and more fun. So if you’re in town and looking for a weekend activity outside the games, check out Main Street.

, the premier sports print publication and employer of many bikini models, is throwing a party in Dallas. The magazine’s party of the century will be at the nightclub SILO in the Design District. Award-winning producer and DJ Gordo will perform as the party’s headliner, with other performers to be announced. The party is a recent initiative byto celebrate the biggest moments in sports, usually with a guest list full of influencers and celebrity athletes.

The organization will also throw parties in Miami, Los Angeles and New York City. Tickets areNo paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong.

Help keep Dallas Observer free and in print every week.. A 2023 graduate of the Mayborn School of Journalism, she focused on print and digital journalism and minored in political science with a concentration in international conflict. Before joining the team, Alyssa freelanced in Dallas for the





dallas_observer / 🏆 453. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup 2026 Beauty and Style: The Fans Who Captivated the WorldFrom viral Turkish fan videos to blokecore fashion and patriotic American looks, the 2026 World Cup beauty spotlight shines on the fans. Discover the trends, viral moments, and cultural shifts that made the stands as exciting as the pitch.

Read more »

Looking back at how hot it was the last time North Texas hosted World Cup gamesHeat has long been an issue at World Cups. The 2022 Qatar tournament was played later in the year because of it. Last year’s Club World Cup experienced a heat wave that sent temperatures soaring into the 90s F and above in many areas.

Read more »

Shakira to Make History at 2022 World Cup Final Halftime Show with Madonna and BTSThe 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be a musical event to remember, with Colombian artist Shakira making history as the co-headliner of the first-ever World Cup final halftime show alongside Madonna and BTS. Shakira's latest World Cup anthem, 'Dai Dai', is a blend of various genres and sends an uplifting message, with all royalties going to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. This is Shakira's second time creating an official FIFA World Cup song, following the 2010 hit 'Waka, Waka (This Time for Africa)'

Read more »

FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking Information for Houston StadiumFIFA World Cup 2026 Parking Information for Houston Stadium. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature numerous matches across the United States, including seven games in Houston at Houston Stadium. An official FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking website is live at. According to the site, you can reserve official parking for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. All parking must be pre-purchased in advance. There will be no onsite payments available.

Read more »