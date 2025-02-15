The Ultimate Guide to Upcoming Comic Book Omnibuses in the Fall of 2025

Get ready for a massive wave of comic book Omnibuses hitting shelves this fall! This guide explores some of the most anticipated releases from Marvel Comics and Titan Comics, featuring beloved franchises like Ghost Rider, Blade Runner, Conan, and more. Dive into the fiery world of the Spirit of Vengeance with GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2, witness Conan the Barbarian's final glorious adventure as a king in Conan King: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol. 3, and explore the dystopian future of Blade Runner with the complete Blade Runner 2039 and 2029 series.

Get ready for a deluge of comic book Omnibuses in the final quarter of 2025, courtesy of Edelweiss, Amazon, and Near Mint! The lineup boasts a stellar collection of titles from Marvel Comics and Titan Comics, encompassing beloved franchises like Ghost Rider, Blade Runner , X-Men, Conan , and Solomon Kane.Marvel Comics is bringing back the fiery spirit of Ghost Rider with GHOST RIDER : DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2, penned by Howard Mackie and illustrated by Ron Wagner.

This 1312-page behemoth, featuring an eye-catching cover by Adam Kubert, promises to deliver thrilling tales of the Spirit of Vengeance.Journey into the heart of a literary legend with Conan the King, the Barbarian, as he ascends the throne in the Conan King: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol. 3. This 896-page volume, a culmination of the works by Don Kraar and Jim Owsley, showcases the legendary artistry of John Buscema, Mike Docherty, Geoff Isherwood, and Mike Manley. Witness Conan, the king, in all his glory, as he embarks on his final, legendary adventure. This Omnibus also features a treasure trove of stunning pin-up art from both established and emerging artists of the time.For fans of science fiction's dystopian future, Titan Comics presents a collection of Blade Runner stories spanning the years. The Blade Runner 2039: The Complete Series Omnibus, written by Mike Johnson and illustrated by Andres Guinaldo, dives into the world of Ash, the first female Blade Runner, as she faces her ultimate challenge. The 336-page epic chronicles Ash's mission to save Los Angeles from the machinations of Niander Wallace and his Replicant associate, Luv. The Blade Runner 2029: The Complete Series Omnibus, also penned by Mike Johnson and illustrated by Andres Guinaldo, delves into the second year of the Blade Runner saga, ten years after the first critically acclaimed series. This 336-page Omnibus sees Ash return to hunt down rogue Replicants, but with a new agenda that could jeopardize the existence of humanity itself





