The Ultimate Guide to Neck Rejuvenation: From Botox to Vampire Facials

A comprehensive overview of modern neck treatments, including personal experiences with toxin injections, microneedling, platelet-rich plasma, and jaw fillers, to help readers choose the best options for aging necks.

Few of us are fond of the way our necks look. The area from the chin to the collarbone is often the first to show signs of aging, with crepey skin, sagging jowls, and vertical bands that can make us look older than we feel.

But the good news is that a huge range of treatments have emerged over recent years that can help alleviate these concerns. As a beauty journalist reporting on tweakments for nearly 30 years, I have tried many of them in the name of research and vanity.

Now, in this special guide, I have pulled together every neck tweak available, from the simple cover-up that cleverly conceals wrinkles to the very invasive treatments that get results, though some are not for the faint-hearted. But first, let me share the treatments that have worked best to rejuvenate my 63-year-old neck. Toxin to ease tight muscles: You know how some people have necks that look like there are thin tight vertical bands running down them?

I am one of them. These are the platysmal bands, part of the platysma muscle that runs from the jaw to the collarbone. To soften their pull, I have a wrinkle-relaxing toxin, such as Botox, injected into them every three months in a procedure sometimes known as the Nefertiti lift. This involves a dozen or so injections with a fine needle, and while you feel each pinprick, it is bearable.

The results are subtle but effective: with the tension on those bands reduced, my skin snaps back into my jaw, making it look firmer and my neck softer. It is a quick procedure with minimal downtime, and I find it essential for maintaining a smooth neck contour. Microneedling for skin texture: In my mid-50s, I realized I needed more than just skincare to firm and tighten my neck.

I have since tried many types of radiofrequency needling, where radiofrequency energy is fired into the skin through a mass of tiny needles that stab repeatedly from the surface. Yes, it is quite intense, but all types are great for improving skin texture and tightening by provoking collagen production, particularly across the neck and lower face.

The one that made a massive difference in just one session was Profound RF, which was the most intense of all, with 7mm needles that slide into the skin at an angle. You need a good deal of local anaesthetic to get through this, especially as the process takes about half an hour.

I did this in 2021 when we were all still wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic, which thankfully hid the bruising and swelling that took a week to go. However, the results were worth the discomfort: my jawline was more pronounced, and my neck was smoother, firmer, and less saggy. While that specific treatment has since been discontinued, the nearest equivalent is the Profound Matrix Pro, which offers similar benefits.

Platelet-rich plasma rejuvenation: You have likely heard of the vampire facial tried by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, where skin-rejuvenating platelet-rich plasma is extracted from 15ml of your own blood (about one tablespoon), then injected or needled into the face. It is a decent tweak for skin conditioning, and now there is a version for the tender neck area.

This is made even more potent because the extracted plasma is put into a meta-cell technology machine, where it is zapped with light rays to multiply the skin-boosting growth factors and exosomes. These microscopic bubbles signal to nearby cells to trigger repair before the plasma is injected. It sounds very sci-fi but is effective. I had three rounds of treatment to firm, strengthen, and tighten the floppy bit of skin beneath my chin.

My neck was very red afterwards but this only lasted for 90 minutes, and the result was very localized but definite. At my age, I count any improvement as a win. Jaw contouring with filler: Did you know that as we age, we lose bone mass from all over our skulls?

We never notice it happening until we are in our 40s, when our jaw becomes blunter at the corners and its edges start to lose definition, blurring into the neck. One option is dermal filler. Just a small amount is needed in that corner of the jaw and along the jawline to sharpen it up, which makes the neck below look a whole lot better.

It sounds counter-intuitive, but it works to disguise a jowly neck too, and it lasts for between one and three years. I have also tried injections of fat extracted from my thighs by liposuction to my jawline for the same reason. That is a much more invasive and expensive procedure, but it looked great and lasted for several years. These contouring treatments can dramatically improve the appearance of the neck by restoring definition to the jaw.

Other treatments to consider: Beyond what I have personally tried, there are many other neck tweaks available. For those with loose skin, surgical procedures like a neck lift can provide dramatic results, though they require significant recovery time. Non-surgical options include ultrasound-based treatments like Ultherapy, which uses focused ultrasound to lift and tighten skin over time. Laser treatments can also help with skin texture and pigmentation.

For those with excess fat under the chin, injections of deoxycholic acid (Kybella) can reduce fat without surgery. The key is to consult with a qualified practitioner to choose the best approach for your specific concerns. The neck is a delicate area, and not all treatments are suitable for everyone. With the wide range of options available today, there is something for every budget and risk tolerance.

It is important to have realistic expectations and understand that most treatments require multiple sessions for optimal results. As we age, maintaining the neck can be a challenge, but with the right combination of treatments, it is possible to achieve a more youthful and confident appearance





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