The Ultimate Guide to Cleaning Your Hairbrushes and Combs

Learn how to properly clean your hairbrushes and combs for healthier hair and tools that last longer. This guide includes tips on how to remove hair, apply a cleaning solution, scrub the bristles or teeth, disinfect, and air dry. Plus, discover the secret behind the gray fuzz and why it's important to remove it.

Cleaning hairbrushes and combs is crucial for both the health of your hair and the longevity of your tools. While removing loose hair after each use is essential, a thorough deep clean should be performed regularly. Experts recommend cleaning brushes at least once a week, or more frequently if you use styling products or have oily hair. Combs, on the other hand, can be cleaned after each use with a simple rinse and sanitization.

A deep clean involves removing hair, applying a warm soapy water mixture to the bristles or teeth, scrubbing with an old toothbrush or similar tool, rinsing thoroughly, and disinfecting with alcohol or diluted Barbicide. Air drying is essential to prevent mold growth and maintain the brush's shape.The gray fuzz that often accumulates on brushes and combs is a combination of lint, dust, dead skin cells, product buildup, and natural oils. This buildup can harbor bacteria, leading to greasier hair and compromised scalp health. Removing this fuzz during cleaning is crucial for maintaining healthy hair and scalp





