The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Perfect Sunglasses for Summer

With the arrival of summer, sunglasses have become a must-have accessory to protect our eyes from the sun and add a stylish touch to our outfits. In this article, we will explore the key direction for sunglasses, offer style advice, and provide tips on how to choose the right pair for your face shape and skin tone.

With the arrival of summer, sunglasses have become a must-have accessory to protect our eyes from the sun and add a stylish touch to our outfits.

When it comes to choosing the right sunglasses, it’s not just about looking good, but also about finding a style that complements our face shape and skin tone. Oversized shades with solid acetate frames and wide temples are the key direction, and brands like A.Kjaerbede are leading the way in terms of quality and affordability.

The right pair of sunglasses can work like a mini-facelift, disguising tired eyes and wrinkles, and can also make us look older or younger, depending on the style. The narrow oval ones currently trending may be trendy, but they lack coverage and can exacerbate brow and undereye bags.

On the other hand, oversize shield styles with solid frames can create a hard line just under the cheekbones, making us look older. Demi Moore famously wore black shield shades at Cannes, which made her look older, even though they covered half her face.

However, not all oversized sunglasses are a bad idea. The good news is that 20 years ago, you had to buy a designer pair to get the necessary quality, but now the High Street has sunglasses that are just as desirable. When choosing a pair, look for brands like A.Kjaerbede, which offer excellent affordable options, or iconic brands like Mango and Cos.

Don’t be afraid to invest in a higher-quality pair, as they will last longer and provide better protection for your eyes. And remember, when it comes to sunglasses, the gap above the nose can make a big difference, and styles with a browbar can be versatile and flattering on most face shapes. Overall, sunglasses are a versatile accessory that can elevate our style and add some edge to our look, even in the cooler months





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Sunglasses Summer Fashion Celebrity Style Fashion Tips A.Kjaerbede Mango Cos Browbar Frame Style Skincare Tan

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