The U.S. loses measles elimination status after death count rises to 10 in 2026

The U.S. has lost the ability to call measles an 'eliminated' virus after two new deaths were reported.

The US has lost its “measles eliminated” status after two new deaths, with PAHO revoking the designation for the first time in 30 years. CDC counts 5,412 cases so far in 2026, led by Pennsylvania.

The U.S. has lost the ability to call measles an "eliminated" virus after two new deaths were reported. Waccamaw Neck water no longer fluoridated, dentists warn of long-term oral health impacts The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that, as of November 12, 5,412 confirmed cases were reported in the nation. In order for a virus to be declared "eliminated", the native person-to-person transmission must be stopped in the country for at least 12 months.

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A third person has died after a deadly rollover crash in Comal County. Officer Austin Brennan is the second Kyle police officer to die in the incident.