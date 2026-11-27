Fashion by Informa launched a practical guide for global fashion brands and retailers entering and scaling in the U.S. market, covering legal compliance, supply chain, and marketing strategy.

just launched “The U.S. Fashion Playbook: How Global Brands Enter, Scale and Win,” which the organization described as a practical resource for global fashion brands and retailers looking to enter and scale in the The trade show organizer said it’s a guide to the realities of doing business in the U.S. and covers the key areas of legal compliance, supply chain and marketing strategy.

The overall U.S. apparel market is expected to grow from around $691 billion by 2030 from $363 billion in 2018, according to Fashion by’s 2026 U.S. Fashion Consumer Outlook Report. In response, global fashion brands are increasingly looking to the region as a growth market.

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But the path to growth is complex, as companies face issues that include not fully understanding the U.S. consumer through to the legalities and the need to build a resilient supply chain.2026 Holiday Shopping Season: A Financial Tightrope for Retailers, Brands and Consumers The playbook was created to deal with these issues while providing a clear, practical framework for brands at every stage of their “U.S. expansion journey.