The two Knicks moments Mitchell Robinson’s potentially NBA Finals-altering injury may have happened

Mitchell Robinson may have played thorough his broken pinky for a good portion of Game 4 against the Cavaliers.

underwent surgery to repair his broken right pinky finger and hopes to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, appeared shaken up during a pair of rebound attempts in the second and third quarters of the Eastern Conference finals-clinching win.

The first came with 5:30 remaining in the second quarter and the rout firmly on, as the Knicks led 61-35 when a corner 3-pointer from Mikal Bridges missed the mark and Robinson hunted for a rebound. As Robinson was getting hacked by Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen, Max Strus and Keon Ellis, he lost control and fell to the court in a heap as the ball went off his finger for a Knicks turnover.

While internet sleuths theorized it was a potential moment of injury, Robinson appeared to be grabbing his left hand — the opposite side from where he just had surgery. The, in the third quarter with the Knicks leading 84-59, Robinson went up for a rebound against two Cavaliers. The ball tipped off his left fingertips and was recovered by Cleveland as Robinson ran down the court, holding his fingers in some discomfort.

It’s unclear if either of those moments is to blame for the injury — though it’s possible he didn’t break it all on the court. Robinson was announced to have broken his pinky finger Thursday, three days after the Knicks finsihed their Eastern Conference finals sweep. The hulking big man will be critical regardless of who survives the Western Conference finals. , while being relied upon heavily to protect the rim if Oklahoma City advances.





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