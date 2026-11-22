After decades defending Israel, the Senate Democratic leader faces an extraordinary paradox: the left questions his loyalty to voters, while some on the right question his loyalty to Israel.

Israel could become a deciding issue in Chuck Schumer's political future, confronting the Senate Democratic leader and highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history with a peculiar paradox: progressives accuse him of excessive loyalty to Israel, while some Jewish conservatives question whether he is sufficiently loyal.

The dispute has acquired electoral significance within the Democratic Party. Gallup found in February that 65 percent of Democrats sympathized more with Palestinians, compared with 17 percent who favored Israelis. In 2016, the figures were 27 percent and 53 percent, respectively. Another survey, conducted by AP-NORC in July, found that 58 percent of Democrats believed Washington was too supportive of Israel, up from 45 percent in January 2024.

Also read Shuffle Board: Unspun Names Chuck Shehadi CEO

The shift in Democratic opinion on Israel has made Schumer's record increasingly difficult to defend within his own party. However, his political future ultimately rests with fellow senators, whose leadership votes reflect considerations extending well beyond foreign policy. Schumer's office did not respond to Newsweek's request for comment on the growing divisions over his leadership.

Too Pro-Israel for the Left, Too Critical for the Right For Cory Archibald and Casey Kennedy, founders of Track AIPAC, Schumer's record demonstrates an unacceptable dependence on pro-Israel political interests.

"Schumer has said so himself," they told Newsweek, citing his public declarations of support for Israel and his efforts to secure American military assistance. The activists point to his opposition to Barack Obama's 2015 Iran nuclear agreement and his continued support for Israeli military funding as evidence of a longstanding political commitment that has become increasingly incompatible with Democratic voters' views.

"Schumer has done the bidding of AIPAC and DMFI over the voices of the American people," Archibald and Kennedy said, referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and Democratic Majority for Israel. Their criticism extends to his fitness for leadership.

"Anyone who knowingly funded a genocide with taxpayer dollars should not be Senate majority leader, whatever country committed it," they said. The genocide characterization remains politically and legally contested. Morton A. Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, offers a diametrically opposed assessment.

"Senator Chuck Schumer has repeatedly betrayed Israel and the Jewish people," Klein told Newsweek. Klein objects particularly to Schumer's criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what he considers the senator's failure to confront Democrats who accuse Israel of atrocities.

Advertisement

"Schumer cannot continue claiming to be a strong defender of Israel while remaining silent when members of his own party demonize and vilify the Jewish State," Klein said. The contradiction is unusually personal for Schumer. His Jewish identity and decades of advocacy for Israel have failed to insulate him from accusations of disloyalty. For Track AIPAC, his support for Israel demonstrates political capture.

For Klein, his willingness to criticize Israel's government raises questions about the sincerity of that support. A Jewish Divide Over What Supporting Israel Means Hadar Susskind, an Israeli citizen and former Israel Defense Forces combat veteran, disputes the premise that criticism of Israel's government demonstrates hostility toward the country.

"Criticizing a government is not the same as opposing a country," Susskind said in responses provided for this article. "In fact, those of us who care about Israel's future have an obligation to speak up when its leaders are taking it down a dangerous path. " Susskind sees a generational divide in how American Jews understand Israel, shaped by their experience of successive Israeli governments.

"If you’re a boomer or a Gen Xer, you may look at the terrible things that Israel’s government has done in recent years and think of that as an aberration for the real Israel," he said. "But if you’re younger, you might not really remember a time when Benjamin Netanyahu wasn’t in charge—and your sense of what the real Israel is would be radically different. " Schumer's position reflects that tension.

He called for new Israeli elections in March 2024, arguing that Netanyahu had lost his way. Yet he continued to oppose efforts to block weapons transfers to Israel, even as most Senate Democrats supported such restrictions. For Susskind, meaningful American support for Israel requires greater pressure on its government. For Klein, Schumer's public criticism of Netanyahu and his response to anti-Israel rhetoric raise doubts about his commitment.

Track AIPAC considers his continued military support disqualifying. What Will Decide Schumer's Future? The disagreement has entered an actual leadership contest. Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has voted to restrict arms sales to Israel, is challenging Schumer ahead of the December 1 vote.

Schumer's supporters point to his role in Democrats' midterm victories and his experience leading the caucus. Van Hollen has framed his challenge around broader demands for political change, making Israel one important distinction between the candidates rather than the sole issue in contention. The secret ballot will test how far the Democratic electorate's changing views have penetrated the Senate itself.

A Schumer victory would preserve his leadership, although the level of opposition could influence how he handles future disputes over Israeli military assistance. For Schumer, the irony is acute: a Jewish leader who has spent his career defending Israel may find his political future determined by a party increasingly hostile to its government, while some of Israel’s staunchest defenders accuse him of betrayal.

's political future, confronting the Senate Democratic leader and highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history with a peculiar paradox: progressives accuse him of excessive loyalty to Israel, while some Jewish conservatives question whether he is sufficiently loyal. The dispute has acquired electoral significance within the Democratic Party. Gallup found in February that 65 percent of Democrats sympathized more with Palestinians, compared with 17 percent who favored Israelis. In 2016, the figures were 27 percent and 53 percent, respectively.

Another survey, conducted by AP-NORC in July, found that 58 percent of Democrats believed Washington was too supportive of Israel, up from 45 percent in January 2024. The shift in Democratic opinion on Israel has made Schumer's record increasingly difficult to defend within his own party.

Advertisement

However, his political future ultimately rests with fellow senators, whose leadership votes reflect considerations extending well beyond foreign policy. Too Pro-Israel for the Left, Too Critical for the Right For Cory Archibald and Casey Kennedy, founders of Track AIPAC, Schumer's record demonstrates an unacceptable dependence on pro-Israel political interests. , citing his public declarations of support for Israel and his efforts to secure American military assistance.

The activists point to his opposition to Barack Obama's 2015 Iran nuclear agreement and his continued support for Israeli military funding as evidence of a longstanding political commitment that has become increasingly incompatible with Democratic voters' views.

"Schumer has done the bidding of AIPAC and DMFI over the voices of the American people," Archibald and Kennedy said, referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and Democratic Majority for Israel. Their criticism extends to his fitness for leadership.

"Anyone who knowingly funded a genocide with taxpayer dollars should not be Senate majority leader, whatever country committed it," they said. The genocide characterization remains politically and legally contested. Morton A. Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, offers a diametrically opposed assessment.

"Schumer cannot continue claiming to be a strong defender of Israel while remaining silent when members of his own party demonize and vilify the Jewish State," Klein said. The contradiction is unusually personal for Schumer. His Jewish identity and decades of advocacy for Israel have failed to insulate him from accusations of disloyalty. For Track AIPAC, his support for Israel demonstrates political capture.

For Klein, his willingness to criticize Israel's government raises questions about the sincerity of that support. Hadar Susskind, an Israeli citizen and former Israel Defense Forces combat veteran, disputes the premise that criticism of Israel's government demonstrates hostility toward the country.

"Criticizing a government is not the same as opposing a country," Susskind said in responses provided for this article. "In fact, those of us who care about Israel's future have an obligation to speak up when its leaders are taking it down a dangerous path. "Susskind sees a generational divide in how American Jews understand Israel, shaped by their experience of successive Israeli governments.

"If you’re a boomer or a Gen Xer, you may look at the terrible things that Israel’s government has done in recent years and think of that as an aberration for the real Israel," he said. "But if you’re younger, you might not really remember a time when Benjamin Netanyahu wasn’t in charge—and your sense of what the real Israel is would be radically different. " Schumer's position reflects that tension.

He called for new Israeli elections in March 2024, arguing that Netanyahu had lost his way. Yet he continued to oppose efforts to block weapons transfers to Israel, even as most Senate Democrats supported such restrictions. For Susskind, meaningful American support for Israel requires greater pressure on its government. For Klein, Schumer's public criticism of Netanyahu and his response to anti-Israel rhetoric raise doubts about his commitment.

Track AIPAC considers his continued military support disqualifying. The disagreement has entered an actual leadership contest. Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has voted to restrict arms sales to Israel, is challenging Schumer ahead of the December 1 vote. Schumer's supporters point to his role in Democrats' midterm victories and his experience leading the caucus.

Van Hollen has framed his challenge around broader demands for political change, making Israel one important distinction between the candidates rather than the sole issue in contention. The secret ballot will test how far the Democratic electorate's changing views have penetrated the Senate itself. A Schumer victory would preserve his leadership, although the level of opposition could influence how he handles future disputes over Israeli military assistance.

For Schumer, the irony is acute: a Jewish leader who has spent his career defending Israel may find his political future determined by a party increasingly hostile to its government, while some of Israel’s staunchest defenders accuse him of betrayal.