The two critical areas Giants are scouring the league for upgrades at NFL trade deadline

The Giants are in it, and by in it, we mean really, really in the thick of the NFL playoff chase as November moves along.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, left, and head coach John Harbaugh attend football practice, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants are in it, and by in it, we mean really, really in the thick of the NFL playoff chase as November moves along. to be had as the trade deadline nears , and the desire is there to improve right now without setting up for failure by giving away too much down the road.

The Giants are hot and heavily involved in scouring the league for potential upgrades, focusing on two areas: stopping the run on defense and finding a running back to“You want to do everything you can do to make your team as strong as you can right now, because we’re in the now, and we’re told to live in the moment, be where our feet are planted, concern ourselves with today,’’ coach John Harbaugh said Monday, “but that’s not at the expense of tomorrow or just prudent planning.

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“I think we just have to look at each situation, and just weigh it out in terms of: OK, what’s the cost? What’s the benefit? And is it worth it? Is it a good thing for the Giants, and for the organization, and the team?

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So, I would say that the now weighs more important than the future, if you’re going to put it on a scale, and kind of go from there. ’’