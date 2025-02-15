The Tunnel of Fudge: A Culinary Mystery Solved

The legendary Tunnel of Fudge cake, a phenomenon from the 1966 Pillsbury Bake-Off, has been resurrected thanks to the ingenuity of a Pillsbury food scientist. Mallory Edwards, inspired by vintage recipes and a desire to honor the past, successfully recreated the lost frosting mix that gave the cake its characteristic fudgy center. This article tells the story of the cake's disappearance, the reader's quest to recreate it, and the triumph of bringing back this beloved dessert.

Last week, I steeled my courage, pulled out my stand mixer, and prepared to bake the cake that, ever since I heard of its existence, has been my culinary white whale. Yes, once again I would attempt the alchemical magic of The Tunnel of Fudge. This cake was revolutionary when it took second prize in the Pillsbury Bake-Off of 1966.

Invented by Ella Helfrich of Houston, the recipe used Pillsbury’s instant frosting powder to create an underdone, fudgy center in the middle of an otherwise unassuming ring-shaped chocolate cake. Patient Zero in the lava-cake epidemic, the Tunnel of Fudge saved the Bundt pan from likely extinction and was a go-to for the busy housewife who needed a showstopping dessert for the potluck table. Then it disappeared, because Pillsbury discontinued the key ingredient, Pillsbury Two Layer Size Double Dutch Fudge Buttercream Frosting Mix. In the decades since, legions of home cooks have attempted to replicate the gooey delights of the Tunnel of Fudge, with little success. It remained a legend, a mystery, the Lost Ark of midcentury baking. Until now! Last week I made the Tunnel of Fudge—and it freaking worked. It was fudgy! It was structurally sound! It tasted good! All thanks to an ingenious food scientist at Pillsbury who came up with a brand-new recipe for a very old frosting mix., and then—after a dozen emails to Pillsbury (ignored), an interview with the CEO of a different baking mix company, and the online ordering of secret ingredients—. Perhaps, I wrote then, “this cake from the era of convenience food might never make the jump into the 21st century.”That article was read by many, many people, quite a few of whom wrote to me expressing their annoyance that they, too, had failed to make a Tunnel of Fudge cake. I learned from one reader that even the original recipe was a challenge. “My father, Howard Lincoln, was the Pillsbury food chemist assigned to create a recipe out of the Bake Off phenomenon,” she wrote. “I have vivid recollections of conversations over the dinner table with him expressing his extreme frustration because ‘the damn tunnel won’t stay in the middle of the cake!’ ”Spurred by my failure and the widespread outcry for recompense, Pillsbury finally snapped into action. In January I received an email from a Pillsbury publicist letting me know that a food scientist in the R&D team had devised a recipe not for a new Tunnel of Fudge—the company had long posted—but for the lost frosting mix, the special ingredient that made the whole thing work. Would I like to try it? “Additionally,” the publicist wrote, “we’d like to apologize for any miscommunication with our customer care team—feedback is always valuable to us.”I tried the copycat recipe for frosting mix, which was simple and required just five ingredients whizzed in a food processor. Then I tried making the Tunnel of Fudge—and gosh darn if the cake didn’t combine, as advertised, a chocolatey outer layer with a soft, fudgy interior. As I ate a piece, a single tear dropped from my cheek, adding the perfect salty touch to this hallowed dessert.“It really just took me one try,” said Mallory Edwards, a food scientist at Pillsbury’s facility in Toledo, Ohio. “I guess it was a lucky day.” After a peripatetic career as a sculptor, a cake decorator, and a pastry chef, Edwards studied food science at Kansas State University. She’s been working for the company for about a year, inventing dry baking mixes and developing recipes for them; her first product,, just hit the shelves for Valentine’s Day. (She’d proudly thumbtacked a box to the bulletin board behind her.) “I really love going through our archives and looking at the old packaging and old recipes,” Edwards said. “It reminds me of my grandma.” So, when higher-ups asked her to replicate the Tunnel of Fudge, she immediately recalled the old frosting mix packaging she’d seen in the files. “I love those old frosting mixes. I’m a big chocolate frosting fan.” I asked her why she thought frosting mix had gone out of fashion, and she laughed. “I think people just figured out that it’s really just a box of powdered sugar, at the end of the day. They thought, ‘Oh, I can just make my own frosting.’” Nevertheless, the old box served a useful purpose in re-creating the original recipe. “You can kind of reverse engineer an ingredient list if you also have the nutrition label,” she said. “I was like: Why does this work? I figured it’s because you’re overloading this cake with sugar.” The frosting mix seemed to contain aof sugar and also cornstarch; sugar, she explained, increases the temperature required to gelatinize starch, so the cake’s center remains liquidy-ish even though the cake gets hot enough to be food-safe. Well, it really worked, I told her. My Tunnel of Fudge finally turned out. “I’m glad,” she said.





