The Truth About Kale: Separating Fact from Fiction

Kale has undergone a dramatic reputational makeover over the years, with celebrities and wellness influencers touting its health benefits. But is it really as nutritious as it's made out to be? We asked nutrition expert Jenna Hope to separate the science from the smoothie-bar spin.

Kale is a nutrient-dense leafy green that has been touted as a superfood, but is it really as nutritious as it's made out to be?

Nutritionist Jenna Hope says that while it's deservedly a great addition to modern diets, some of the hype surrounding it may be exaggerated. According to Hope, kale is a great source of key nutrients such as Vitamin C and Vitamin K, iron and folate, which are essential for building healthy red blood cells and supporting foetal development during pregnancy. It also offers some of the highest concentrations of lutein and zeaxanthin found in any leafy green, which support eye health.

However, not all kale is created equal, and different varieties offer varying levels of antioxidants and other nutrients. Red kale, for example, is generally considered the healthiest overall due to its vibrant pigment and powerful antioxidants. Baby kale is gentler on the digestive tract, while cavolo nero ranks highest in lutein. While kale can be safely eaten raw, it's high in fibre and complex sugars that can cause gas and bloating if consumed in excess.

As for its status as a superfood, Hope says that while it's not quite as miraculous as some claim, it still deserves a place at modern tables, and almost everybody could benefit from including it in their diet





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Kale Nutrition Wellness Superfood Health Benefits Nutritionist Jenna Hope Vitamin C Vitamin K Iron Folate Lutein Zeaxanthin Antioxidants Red Kale Baby Kale Cavolo Nero Digestive Issues Fiber Raffinose

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