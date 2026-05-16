The Truth About Friendships

A personal take on friendships and the different stages they go through, from childhood to adulthood. Intertwined with discussions on the roles friends play, long lost friends, and the importance of deep, supportive friendships.

Our friends are the family we choose and are nurtured and treasured particularly if one comes from a small family. Our friendships are important and hence the majority of friendships we've made would necessarily end up being contingent on time and place.

At times these might end up being intense, even consuming, and eventually these friendships might fizzle out, like a firework, and we don't even notice when a contained friendship has ended. Simultaneously, even friends once considered important might find themselves downgrading to 'long lost'.

Moreover, time passes and even friends, once considered important, would find themselves being downgraded to 'long lost'. This might happen even when there are efforts to rekindle or maintain relationships.

Furthermore, relationships you used to have either have to be actively rekindled or let go





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Friends & Family Relationships Personal Relationships Close Friendships Deep Supportive Friendships Long Lost Friends Different Stages Of Friendships

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