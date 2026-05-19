The Trump White House Releases A Template For AI Policy, Following Build American AI's Advice

The Trump White House has provided lawmakers with a guide on how to write the rules of the road for AI, following Build American AI's advice that a national policy framework is necessary to prevent an awkward patchwork of rules that change from state to state.

The Trump White House has released a "really good template" on how to write laws and create a framework for AI, according to Build American AI's executive director, Nathan Leamer, during a recent policy event.

Leamer believes that the past should dictate policy for the future. Inherent interstate nature of internet policy was explained. America needs a national policy framework for AI to prevent state-by-state rules and protect kids, enabling innovation while implementing protection measures. The Trump White House's executive order in December emphasized these points, aiming to create a coherent AI national framework. Create a coherent AI national framework is a top priority





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