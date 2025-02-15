The Trump Administration's Assault on Science and Public Health

This article warns of the detrimental effects of the Trump administration's policies on scientific research and public health. The author, a veteran scientist, expresses deep concern over the politicization of science and the nomination of unqualified individuals to lead key health and science agencies. The article criticizes the administration's actions, such as withdrawing from the World Health Organization, dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development, and implementing restrictive policies that hinder research.

The Trump administration's actions are severely hindering scientific research and jeopardizing public health. As a scientist with over five decades of experience in academia and the federal government, including serving as director of the National Institutes of Health, I have never witnessed such blatant politicization of science. Traditionally, Americans across the political spectrum have revered science and celebrated its advancements.

These breakthroughs encompass a wide range of fields, from uncovering the fundamental mechanisms of cancer to developing life-saving drugs. However, for inexplicable reasons, the executive branch is currently engaged in a campaign against America's scientific endeavors. This assault manifests in several ways: nominating individuals hostile to science and lacking the qualifications for their roles; issuing a plethora of executive orders that disrupt research by imposing restrictions on meetings, publications, travel, and grant allocation; censoring scientific discourse by suppressing certain ideas and even specific words; and attempting to undermine the very foundations of scientific integrity.Since 1945, when President Franklin Roosevelt's science advisor, Vannevar Bush, laid out a framework for national research, government agencies have consistently funded fundamental scientific research conducted at universities, research institutions, and government laboratories. Subsequently, private companies leverage these research findings to develop innovative products that drive economic growth and enhance our quality of life. This system has propelled the United States to the forefront of scientific and technological advancement across numerous disciplines. The benefits have been profoundly evident in virtually every aspect of human life, including medicine, agriculture, national defense, and manufacturing. The process, however, has never been devoid of disagreements. Stakeholders have engaged in debates concerning various aspects, such as the allocation of funding to each federal science agency, the expenditure of these funds, the evaluation of grant applications, the ownership of research products, and the types of research that should be exempt from federal support. These are commonplace issues, and their resolutions have evolved across administrations.However, one constant has persisted: regardless of their personal views on contentious topics, members of both the executive and legislative branches have long regarded themselves as stewards of a precious national asset — the nation's scientific and technological communities. This era, however, stands in stark contrast. Scientists working within the federal government or at federally funded research institutions are grappling with profound uncertainty about the future of their work. Several individuals nominated to lead federal health and science agencies exhibit hostility towards the very institutions and individuals they are entrusted to serve. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent figure known for his unfounded vaccine skepticism, has been appointed as health secretary despite his history of disseminating misinformation, denigrating the Department of Health and Human Services staff, and displaying immature and erratic behavior. Dr. Dave Weldon, a former congressman appointed to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has persistently propagated the debunked claim that vaccines cause autism. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a health economist nominated to direct the National Institutes of Health, the world's largest funder of medical research, appears to hold resentment towards critics of his controversial views advocating for the forgoing of certain public health measures to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. These nominations, while seemingly incongruous, align with the Trump administration's broader objectives to undermine America's scientific capabilities and public health security. President Trump is withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization and dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development. Immigration policies are rendering America less appealing to talented foreign students who have historically made significant contributions to our success in science and technology. Efforts undertaken last week to deprive universities and other research institutions of billions of dollars in NIH funding essential for maintaining scientific infrastructure have been temporarily blocked in the courts. However, they expose the extent to which the new administration is willing to go to cripple our scientific enterprise.This is a pivotal moment to reflect on the remarkable achievements of science, in which America has played a leading role. Consider the awe-inspiring feat of unraveling the genetic blueprint of life. Ponder the meticulous brilliance behind deciphering how cells respond to their environment and fend off infectious invaders. If the ongoing attacks on our scientists and their institutions are allowed to persist, our envisioned future of longer, healthier lives will materialize more slowly, in other countries, or not at all. Perhaps the most disheartening aspect is the apparent lack of widespread opposition to this unraveling. While judges have stepped in on a few occasions, there have been no public demonstrations in support of science comparable to those that emerged, with less provocation, during Mr. Trump's first term. Industries reliant on new scientific discoveries to maintain their global market share have largely remained silent





