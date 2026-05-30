The True Towers of Tolkien's The Two Towers

An exploration of J.R.R. Tolkien's original intention for the title of The Two Towers, contrasting the film adaptation's choice of Orthanc and Barad-dûr with the author's definitive identification of Orthanc and Minas Morgul, as revealed through his cover art and personal notes.

The title of a film can often be misleading, and this phenomenon is especially prevalent with adaptations. Such is the case with Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers .

Within the film, the titular towers are explicitly identified by Saruman as his fortress of Orthanc in Isengard and Sauron's Dark Tower of Barad-dûr in Mordor. However, this cinematic interpretation diverges from the original intention of the author, J.R. R. Tolkien, a fact revealed through his extensive notes and correspondence. Tolkien was never fully satisfied with the title The Two Towers, accepting it reluctantly at his publisher's urging.

Consequently, the question of which two towers the title referenced was a subject of his own uncertainty. While the narrative text of the novels does not state it outright, definitive evidence comes from Tolkien's own illustrative dust jacket design for the book and his written notes. The iconic cover art depicts a white tower under a moon symbol, representing Minas Morgul, and a dark tower bearing the White Hand, representing Orthanc.

This is corroborated by a note Tolkien added to a draft in February 1954, specifying that the second volume is dominated by Orthanc and the fortress of Minas Morgul, which guards the secret entrance to Mordor. This aligns with the journey of Frodo and Sam through the Morgul Vale in that section of the story. Tolkien's deliberations were not static; he briefly considered other options.

In letters to his editor Rayner Unwin, he mused about leaving the reference ambiguous or aligning it with Cirith Ungol, the tower where Frodo and Sam's perilous climb occurs. He even considered the opposition between the Dark Tower and Minas Tirith, though he felt this would be misleading for Volume II.

The structural reality of the work-six books across three volumes-meant that The Two Towers (Volume II) encompasses both the Isengard storyline and the quest to enter Mordor, making Minas Morgul the geographical and thematic counterpart to Orthanc, not Barad-dûr





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The Lord Of The Rings J.R.R. Tolkien The Two Towers Minas Morgul Orthanc Barad-Dûr Book Vs Movie Literary Analysis

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