The Trials of Karen Read docuseries unveils new audio and perspectives on the John O'Keefe death, featuring interviews with key figures like Brian Higgins and Colin Albert.

The Netflix docuseries The Trials of Karen Read returns to the high-profile case that captivated audiences nearly five years after the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe. The documentary examines the complex legal proceedings that saw O'Keefe's girlfriend, Karen Read, tried twice for his death. While Read was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter, she was convicted of operating under the influence of alcohol following a mistrial in 2024 and a retrial the following year.

Documentary Uses Hidden Audio Excerpts

Director Danielle Johnson Cutts constructed the narrative using previously unreleased audio excerpts from a 2023 Boston Magazine interview with Karen Read. Read declined to participate directly in the documentary, but the audio provides rare insight into her perspective on the events of January 28, 2022. Read stated she was surprised to grant the interview, noting that she had never shared these specific details publicly before.

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The audio captures Read's account of arriving at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow Boston police officer. She recalls asking John O'Keefe if they were expected, and when he went inside without her, she grew frustrated and drove away after approximately ten minutes. Read maintains that O'Keefe had not reemerged, contradicting prosecution claims that she struck him with her SUV during an argument.

Defense Alleges Police Cover-Up and Altercation

Prosecutors alleged that Read drove her SUV into O'Keefe on the front lawn, leaving him to die from blunt-impact injuries and hypothermia during a snowstorm. Evidence cited included a broken taillight, angry voicemails, and vehicle data indicating a reverse motion. The defense countered that O'Keefe had been involved in a physical altercation inside Albert's home, pointing to deep scratches on his arm as proof of a struggle.

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The documentary highlights the role of Aidan Kearney, a blogger and YouTuber known as Turtleboy, who helped popularize the theory that police covered up the truth. A former contributor to Kearney's channel alleges that Read communicated with Kearney through an intermediary before contacting him directly. Read claimed she was unaware of Kearney's existence until the media frenzy surrounding the case.

Brian Higgins Disputes Fight Allegations

Brian Higgins, an ATF agent present at the home that night, addressed claims that he challenged O'Keefe to a fight. The defense used surveillance footage from the Waterfall bar in Canton to suggest Higgins was romantically interested in Read and provoked a confrontation. Higgins explained that the footage showed him gesturing in a direction, not calling O'Keefe out, and noted that O'Keefe greeted him first upon entering the bar.

Higgins criticized the prosecution's shifting narrative, stating that the first trial implicated Colin Albert in O'Keefe's death while the second trial targeted him. He emphasized that his earlier flirtatious texts with Read were preceded by an unsolicited kiss he received, disputing the idea that he was a primary suspect due to romantic involvement.

Colin Albert Denies Violent Involvement

Colin Albert, Brian Albert's nephew, also faced scrutiny regarding allegations of an altercation with O'Keefe. Kearney claimed Albert had a history of violent threats and shared photos showing cuts on his knuckles weeks after the incident. Albert maintains he left the house before O'Keefe and Read arrived, denying any involvement in a fight. He attributed the knuckle injuries to a fall on an icy driveway at a party weeks later.

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The docuseries also explores the personal tragedy behind the case, detailing how John O'Keefe became guardian to his young niece and nephew after the death of his sister Kristen and her husband Steve. O'Keefe's brother Paul recalled a heartbreaking question from his niece Kayley on the day after her uncle's death, underscoring the profound impact of the loss on the family.

Medical Findings and Final Verdict

The medical examiner determined that O'Keefe died from head injuries and hypothermia but could not establish the precise manner of death. This ambiguity played a significant role in the legal battles, with prosecutors relying on circumstantial evidence and the defense arguing for an alternative scenario involving an internal altercation. The retrial's conviction for operating under the influence remains the final legal outcome for Karen Read.