'The Tree' director Julie Bertuccelli told IFFI a Canadian producer stole her 'Italian Shoes' adaptation and she plans an India-set feature.

‘The Tree’ Director Julie Bertuccelli Tells IFFI Masterclass a Canadian Producer Stole Her ‘Italian Shoes’ Adaptation, Readies India-Set Feature ‘The Tree’ Director Julie Bertuccelli Tells IFFI Masterclass a Canadian Producer Stole Her ‘Italian Shoes’ Adaptation, Readies India-Set Feature ‘Ramayana’ Star Sai Pallavi, Ravi Kishan’s ‘Spider-Man’ Anecdote, Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Light Up International Film Festival of India Opening in Goa, whose “The Tree” closed the Cannes Film Festival in 2010, said her planned adaptation of Henning Mankell’s novel “Italian Shoes” fell apart after a Canadian producer “stole the film” from her, and that she plans to shoot her next feature in India.

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“In fact there is a bad Canadian producer who stole the film from me,” Bertuccelli said. She did not name the producer and declined to give the full account. She said she was forced to cancel the project, adding: “I worked for quite four years, five years for nothing because they stole from me, they stole, you know, the movie and I could not do it. So it was very hard.

” Bertuccelli turned to the directors in the room.

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“It’s a fight against you, against yourself, because you need to work, you need even when you are depressed or you have doubts, you need to continue, because the only thing that makes you a director is that you go on and you never, you know, you never stop your desire,” she said. She is now writing the new feature.

It follows a French woman living in Mumbai who is slowly going blind and sets off on one last journey with her son, who is half Indian and half French. Bertuccelli plans to come to India to make it. Bertuccelli is also finishing a second documentary alongside “The Violin Lesson,” which follows Rachel Routier, a violin teacher in Pantin, outside Paris, and is headed for French cinemas after airing on France Télévisions in September.

She hopes to screen “The Violin Lesson” in Mumbai in the coming weeks, along with either “The Tree” or “Since Otar Left. ” During two terms as president of La Scam, the French authors’ society for documentary makers, Bertuccelli created the Golden Eye documentary prize at Cannes, whose Indian winners include Payal Kapadia’s “A Night of Knowing Nothing” and Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes.

” She also founded La Cinémathèque du documentaire in Paris, which hopes to stage a retrospective of Indian documentary. Asked by Kumar whether documentary carries a social responsibility, Bertuccelli said: “For sure there is a big responsibility because the film can change the life of somebody, you know? ” She pointed to “School of Babel,” which followed a class for children newly arrived in France.

The film was widely seen by school groups and shifted young viewers’ attitudes toward immigrant classmates, she said, and it helped protect such classes at a time when some were being closed.

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“Because I said with this film to all the Education Ministry: ‘So I made a film to show that France is great, but don’t touch it. Now you can’t destroy this,'” she said. Kumar later asked where cinema stands in the age of AI. Bertuccelli allowed that the technology can be useful for small tasks, such as sound work.

“But I hate AI. Not just because, okay, it’s dangerous for us, we will forget how to have memory, how to think by ourselves. Also because they steal, they stole the film, you know, they stole the author rights. But also more because it’s an ecological, horrible, horrible thing,” she said.

Documentary, she argued, is cinema’s last line of defense, because “there is a contract with you that when you see a documentary, there is reality, there is truth. ” She added that “the 21st century will be the one of documentary. ” Bertuccelli spent around 15 years as an assistant to directors including Krzysztof Kieślowski, Bertrand Tavernier and Otar Iosseliani before making her own documentaries.

Her fiction debut, “Since Otar Left,” shot in Georgia, won the Critics’ Week grand prize at Cannes and the César for best first film. Her documentary work includes “School of Babel,” “Latest News From the Cosmos” and “Jane Campion, the Cinema Woman. ” “The Tree,” starring Charlotte Gainsbourg, played IFFI more than 15 years ago, but Bertuccelli could not attend as she was eight months pregnant at the time.

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