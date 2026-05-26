The Traitors Winner Jake Brown and Wife Shannon Become Parents

TV personality Jake Brown has shared the happy news of becoming a parent with his fans, as he and his wife Shannon are expecting a baby. The couple's journey to parenthood comes after facing rumors of a rocky patch in their relationship, but they are now stronger than ever.

Jake Brown , the winner of the third series of the BBC One show The Traitors , has revealed that he and his wife Shannon are expecting a baby.

The TV personality, 30, shared a sweet announcement video with his fans on Instagram, showing the couple at a beach at sunset with their pet dog and displaying their baby scan photos. The video, captioned ''Our next chapter, Baby Brown November 2026,'' garnered replies from Jake's followers and fellow Traitors stars, including congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the couple's future.

Jake and Shannon tied the knot in September 2023, a year after facing rumors of a ''rocky patch'' in their relationship. The couple has been together since 2015 and has overcome challenges to strengthen their bond. Now, they are looking forward to their next chapter as parents. The due date for the baby is November 26, 2026, and the couple is clearly thrilled to become parents





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