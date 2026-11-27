Claudia Winkleman returns for The Traitors Series 5 teaser as Studio Lambert confirms the cancellation of the Secret Traitor twist following a major BBC multi-year contract.

Claudia Winkleman has returned to the iconic setting of Ardross Castle to present the first visual teaser for the upcoming fifth season of the BBC hit show The Traitors. The civilian iteration of the series is scheduled to launch on New Year's Day, with the fifty-four-year-old host once again leading the proceedings from the forefront of the production.

The fifth series will follow the conclusion of the January 2024 broadcast of series four. That previous cycle ended with participants Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby claiming the top prize money. The announcement of the new season comes just one month after the second series of the spin-off Celebrity Traitors wrapped production, a cycle that saw Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian 'Bash' Croft emerge as the victorious pair.

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Secret Traitor Twist Officially Cancelled

In the promotional imagery released for the new season, Winkleman appears in her signature style, wearing a tailored blazer over a white shirt. Her look is completed by her characteristic heavy fringe and fake tan. This visual reveal coincides with the confirmation that producers have removed a controversial narrative element from the next installment.

Stephen Lambert, the CEO of production company Studio Lambert, addressed the decision during an industry event. He explained that the show bosses decided to axe the Secret Traitor twist because it failed to provide a satisfying viewing experience for the audience. The production team determined that maintaining the core format was more important than retaining every experimental addition.

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During the fourth series, Winkleman appointed a red-cloaked individual known as the Secret Traitor. This person operated in secrecy, with both the other contestants and the viewers unaware of their true identity until a later stage. The reveal episode identified government officer Fiona Hughes, aged sixty-two, as the mysterious figure who subsequently joined the other Traitors in the castle turret.

Lambert stated that while the initial idea was introduced to create a different dynamic, it did not align with their long-term goals for the program. He argued that a successful format requires a sense of familiarity that encourages viewers to return week after week. He noted that the Secret Traitor mechanic made the audience feel like complete victims of the editorial choices.

Long-Term BBC Contract Secured Until 2030

The BBC has signed a significant three-year agreement to continue broadcasting both The Traitors and Celebrity Traitors. This deal ensures that audiences will see the programs on our screens until the year 2030. The renewed commitment highlights the broadcaster's ongoing investment in high-impact original entertainment designed to captivate large audiences.

Under the terms of this contract, viewers can expect The Traitors series five on BBC One and iPlayer next year. The schedule continues with series six in 2028, series seven in 2029, and series eight in 2030. The Celebrity Traitors franchise will also continue its run, with series two returning later this year, followed by series three next year.

The broadcaster maintains that the shows will continue to promise viewers even more twists, turns, secrets, and epic missions. The programming includes deception, banishments, and murders aplenty set against the now iconic backdrop of Ardross Castle. This strategy reflects the network's goal to bring together diverse audience segments through compelling storytelling.

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Record-Breaking Viewership and Future Outlook

The regular series this year achieved massive success, smashing previous viewing figures across the board. A record-breaking number of 6.9 million fans tuned in for the launch show, surpassing all previous premieres. This figure exceeded the celebrity version, which attracted 6.5 million viewers, and the last civilian series opener in January, which garnered 5.4 million views.

The Traitors 2026 series delivered a total average viewership of 12.5 million people. This is a significant increase compared to the previous year's total of 10.3 million. Additionally, 6.6 million of the audience watched the program specifically on BBC iPlayer, demonstrating the strong digital engagement of the franchise.

Lambert emphasized that the core design of the format allows for sufficient variation through changes in the cast and minor internal adjustments. He acknowledged that other shows have attempted similar secret identity mechanics, but noted that the lack of control over audience perception was a primary drawback. The production team believes that removing this element will result in a more cohesive and enjoyable experience for the millions of fans who have supported the show.

The return of Winkleman and the confirmation of the new series structure signal a continued period of stability and growth for the franchise. With the Secret Traitor twist discarded, the focus returns to the core psychological battle between the Traitors and the Faithful. Fans can anticipate a polished return to the castle that leverages the show's strongest elements while avoiding the pitfalls of the previous experimental twist.