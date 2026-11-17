With Peacock's Alan Cumming-hosted The Traitors set for a two-episode return on Jan. 14th, here's your chance to meet Season 5's contestants.

With Peacock's Alan Cumming-hosted The Traitors set for a two-episode return on Jan. 14th, here's your chance to meet Season 5's contestants. The Traitors Season 5 premieres on Peacock Jan. 14 with a two-episode launch hosted by Emmy winner Alan Cumming.

New episodes of The Traitors arrive weekly on Thursdays, building to the finale and reunion on March 18. A new intro video offers a first look at The Traitors Season 5 players and the deception awaiting them in the castle.isn't waiting long into the new year to welcome the latest contestants to his Scottish castle for a special competition where one wrong note could change everything, and deception, distrust, and betrayal are always part of the performance.

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That's right, Peacock's Emmy Award-winningSeason 5 is set to make its debut with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 14th, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, followed by new episodes weekly through the finale and reunion event on March 18th .

Now, here's an introduction video and a rundown of the Season 5 contestants, followed by character profile key art spotlighting the Cumming's latest crew:continues to reign as one of television's most acclaimed reality competition series, earning seven Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 4, including's third consecutive win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program and the series third consecutive win for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. The Peacock original series also won its third consecutive TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality and led this year's Critics Choice Real TV Awards with five wins.

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As previously announced, Peacock has renewedServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Himesh Patel offered an update on how things are going with Ryan Coogler and Showrunner Jennifer Yale's The X-Files revival series. Check out the trailer for Peacock's Ted: The Animated Series, starring Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth.

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During this morning's earnings call, The Walt Disney Company announced that a unified Disney+/Hulu app will begin rolling out in December. With Peacock's Alan Cumming-hosted The Traitors set for a two-episode return on Jan. 14th, here's your chance to meet Season 5's contestants. Himesh Patel offered an update on how things are going with Ryan Coogler and Showrunner Jennifer Yale's The X-Files revival series.

Check out the trailer for Peacock's Ted: The Animated Series, starring Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth. Hulu's Only Murders in London trailer teases Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker's characters. Netflix is prepping its 15th Harlan Coben series, The Innocent, stemming from the creative team behind the hit series, I Will Find You. Set to return to Netflix on January 14th, here's the teaser for David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem Season 2.