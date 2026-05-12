The tragic tale of a once thriving community pavilion and the groundsman who brought it to light

The story of Old Addeyans Sports Club on Blackheath, a once thriving community pavilion that fell into disrepair and was compulsorily purchased, and the groundsman Tony Kay who brought the scandal to the nation's attention.

The contrast between the two images could not have been more stark. One showed a quintessentially English sporting pavilion complete with a traditional cricket scoreboard, balcony, and large clock overlooking neat playing fields, evoking warm beer and the sound of leather on willow.

The other, taken some two decades later, showed the same building as a derelict ruin, surrounded by shoulder-high weeds and covered in graffiti, evoking urban decline and dereliction. The ruinous state of the plainly once smart building and its surroundings provoked astonishment and anger when it was posted on social media earlier last week - the initial post alone notching up 2.5 million views on X as well as tens of thousands of reposts and shares across other platforms.

And the accompanying text suggesting that the man who had apparently been looking after it so well had been evicted after the building was compulsorily purchased provoked widespread indignation with typical comments being 'what a tragic waste' and 'this is symptomatic of what's wrong with Britain.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Old Addeyans Sports Club Blackheath Community Pavilion Dereliction Match-Fixing Scandal Tony Kay Professional Footballer Everton Sheffield Wednesday England Wing Half Match-Fixing Conspiracy To Defraud FA Ban Odd-Job Man Penniless Bailiffs Compulsory Purchase Order Luxury Housing Development

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