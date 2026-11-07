The Tragic Death of David, Partner of Liz Jones, Reveals Personal Loss

The sudden passing of David, a long-time partner of writer Liz Jones, has left a profound void, highlighting the deep personal impact of his death and their shared history.

The death of David, a significant figure in the life of prominent journalist and writer Liz Jones, has marked the end of a complex and enduring relationship that began in 1983. The loss occurred on a Saturday evening at 6.30pm, leaving Jones to navigate the immediate aftermath of his disappearance and the subsequent realization of his permanent absence. This event underscores the personal grief experienced by Jones as she processes the finality of losing a companion who had been present through various phases of her life, despite their romantic history having diverged decades prior.

Timeline of Relationship and Final Moments

The connection between Jones and David originated in 1983, evolving through a reunion in 2014 when they began dating. Jones recalls driving David past her former London home, which she had previously abandoned for Somerset, noting his comment that he would never have allowed her to leave. The narrative of their relationship is characterized by missed opportunities and lingering regrets, particularly regarding a moment in the 1980s when David left Jones holding his squash racket before dining with the woman he would eventually marry. Jones reflects on this period as a source of ongoing emotional complexity, suggesting she may have punished him for not choosing her back then.

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The final interaction between the two occurred via a text message sent by Jones, in which she shared news of learning to make risotto with cheese. The message received no reply, which was typical for David, but the lack of response took on a new weight after his death. Jones recounts a strange premonition on the day he died, characterized by a gut feeling that led her to impulsively order a warm black coat and big scarf from Zara using Klarna, an action she had never taken before. She later interpreted this impulse as a subconscious preparation for attending a funeral, although she maintains that she was not explicitly frightened of his death due to his carefree attitude toward serious matters.

Shared Memories at Cultural Venues

A central pillar of their shared history involves cultural outings, particularly at the Royal Albert Hall. Jones recently took David to a special screening of The English Patient accompanied by a full orchestra and singer, highlighting the film score as her favorite. During this event, she reminded him of their last visit to the venue in October 1983, where she had dragged him to see Siouxsie and the Banshees. The contrast between these experiences illustrates the evolution of their relationship, from an awkward date in her Mini to a sophisticated evening together.

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During the 1983 concert, David arrived with a pie, eating it in her car before dropping her off, an act Jones describes as disappointing given her expectations of a formal dinner. In a recent conversation about their past, Jones had described herself as a 20-something virgin with acne, while David was a 31-year-old man she viewed as a god. David's response, that she was not really his type, provided a candid reflection on their incompatible timing, yet it did not prevent a deep, lingering connection that persisted for decades. Jones notes that she always arranged special outings, a habit that continues to trigger thoughts of him in the present.

Impact on Daily Life and Future Plans

The death of David has profoundly altered Jones's daily routines and future plans, creating a void in her decision-making process. She finds herself automatically thinking of him when encountering potential activities, such as bars with Formula 1 memorabilia or concerts by Stevie Wonder at the O2. This instinctive inclusion of David in her future scenarios highlights the depth of their bond, even as she acknowledges the necessity of moving forward. The realization that he will no longer be part of these experiences is a recurring source of grief and reflection.

Jones has recently been invited to spend New Year's Eve in St Mawes, Cornwall, at The Idle Rocks hotel. While browsing the rooms and menus, she initially considered inviting David, only to stop herself, acknowledging his absence. This moment of hesitation has led to a new emotional categorization in her digital life, adding David's name to a calendar list that includes the deaths of her cat Gracie, her dog Benji, and another pet named Mini. The list, titled Jones moans, serves as a record of her personal losses and ongoing grief, marking the significance of David's death in her life narrative.

Practical Consequences of Personal Loss

The absence of David is also felt in practical, everyday situations that previously relied on his support. Jones experienced a mechanical failure with her classic Range Rover, where the brakes failed completely. Her attempt to resolve the issue by contacting the dealer resulted in a humorous but frustrating exchange, with the dealer asking if she was on a hill. The situation escalated when the AA tow truck, which took a week to arrive, damaged her vehicle's roof by scraping it under a low bridge.

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In moments of such distress, Jones notes that David would have been the first person she would have contacted for advice and comfort. The inability to share these frustrations with him underscores the practical void left by his death. This incident, combined with the emotional weight of his passing, illustrates how personal loss permeates all aspects of life, from major cultural events to minor vehicle repairs. Jones continues to navigate these challenges alone, relying on her own resilience while honoring the memory of a partner who was integral to her life story since 1983.