The top photos of the week by AP photojournalists

May 29 - June 4, 2026 This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Anita Baca, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Hezbollah rejects latest ceasefire agreement as Israeli strikes kill 4 in LebanonProsecutors lose appeal in Arizona's fake elector case and vow to present it again to a grand juryWith Trump in a holding pattern on Iran war, allies and critics worry he risks getting boxed inFIFA prohibits fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup stadiumsChoose ‘Trainspotting’: Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle reflect on the life-changing filmSpanish hotel chain Meliá to shutter hotels in Cuba in latest blow to island's tourism sectorA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleEnergy, water use and pollution of AI and data centers rival most countriesChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPhotos of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia as Gaudí basilica rises before Pope Leo XIV’s visitAtaque de EEUU a presunto bote del narcotráfico deja 2 muertos en el Pacífico

Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphoneFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPhotos of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia as Gaudí basilica rises before Pope Leo XIV’s visitAtaque de EEUU a presunto bote del narcotráfico deja 2 muertos en el PacíficoLocal people rescue a foreign national from a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Anita Baca, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide published by The Associated Press in the past week. Anti-ICE protesters disperse during clashes with law enforcement officers outside the Delaney Hall detention center on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. Anti-ICE protesters disperse during clashes with law enforcement officers outside the Delaney Hall detention center on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J.

An injured Olena Dniprovska sits in the yard of her house damaged after a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. An injured Olena Dniprovska sits in the yard of her house damaged after a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Relatives of Jose Perez mourn as police recover his body from a ravine where he was found shot in Trujillo, Peru, Friday, May 30, 2026.

Relatives of Jose Perez mourn as police recover his body from a ravine where he was found shot in Trujillo, Peru, Friday, May 30, 2026. Workers cover signage on the exterior of AT&T Stadium, which will be named Dallas Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, as preparations continue at the venue, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Arlington.

Workers cover signage on the exterior of AT&T Stadium, which will be named Dallas Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, as preparations continue at the venue, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Arlington. A protester raises a Kenyan flag near a burning barricade during a demonstration against a proposed Ebola quarantine center to be established by the United States at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, Kenya, Monday, June 1, 2026.

A protester raises a Kenyan flag near a burning barricade during a demonstration against a proposed Ebola quarantine center to be established by the United States at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, Kenya, Monday, June 1, 2026. People swim on a public beach as smoke, background, rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the Qlaileh village, seen from the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

People swim on a public beach as smoke, background, rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the Qlaileh village, seen from the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Israeli mounted police disperse Ultra-Orthodox Jews blocking a road during a protest against the army draft in Jerusalem, Monday, June 1, 2026.

Israeli mounted police disperse Ultra-Orthodox Jews blocking a road during a protest against the army draft in Jerusalem, Monday, June 1, 2026. National Election Board of Ethiopia officials sort and count ballots at the Shalla Park polling station during the general election in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

National Election Board of Ethiopia officials sort and count ballots at the Shalla Park polling station during the general election in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. A resident rows a small boat through floodwaters outside a submerged home along the banks of the Euphrates River near Deir ez-Zor, Syria, Friday, May 29, 2026.

A resident rows a small boat through floodwaters outside a submerged home along the banks of the Euphrates River near Deir ez-Zor, Syria, Friday, May 29, 2026. Women fetch water at dusk in the Korsi Refugee Camp in Birao, Central African Republic, Thursday, March 26, 2026. Women fetch water at dusk in the Korsi Refugee Camp in Birao, Central African Republic, Thursday, March 26, 2026.

A demonstrator poses for a photo with her face painted in Spanish, “The femicide-committer is you” during a march marking the anniversary of the “Ni Una Menos” women’s movement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. A demonstrator poses for a photo with her face painted in Spanish, “The femicide-committer is you” during a march marking the anniversary of the “Ni Una Menos” women’s movement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Children play during a Children’s Day event in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, May 31, 2026. People play table tennis on the pitch of the Luzhniki Stadium during the table tennis festival in Moscow, Sunday, May 31, 2026. People play table tennis on the pitch of the Luzhniki Stadium during the table tennis festival in Moscow, Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Protesters scuffle with police officers blocking a street during a demonstration in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, opposing a luxury coastal development project linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump over concerns about environmental impacts and transparency. Protesters scuffle with police officers blocking a street during a demonstration in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, opposing a luxury coastal development project linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump over concerns about environmental impacts and transparency.

A flamboyance of flamingoes feeds at a creek in Navi Mumbai, India, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Anti-war demonstrators try to disrupt the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Anti-war demonstrators try to disrupt the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

A rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft kept in an enclosure at the national zoological park, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, May 29, 2026. A rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft kept in an enclosure at the national zoological park, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, May 29, 2026.

A worker places a grate in the center of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as work continues, Wednesday, June 3, 2026 in Washington. A worker places a grate in the center of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as work continues, Wednesday, June 3, 2026 in Washington.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns shoots between San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and forward Julian Champagnie during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in San Antonio. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns shoots between San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and forward Julian Champagnie during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in San Antonio.

Luis Gustavo balances on a ball during a soccer training session organized by the Street Child United Brazil social project in the Complexo da Penha favela of Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Luis Gustavo balances on a ball during a soccer training session organized by the Street Child United Brazil social project in the Complexo da Penha favela of Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Youths carry freshly caught fish from the sea in Havana, Cuba, Monday, June 1, 2026. Russia’s Diana Shnaider reacts after winning the quarterfinal tennis match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Russia’s Diana Shnaider reacts after winning the quarterfinal tennis match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Carmen Sandoval holds her dog Peluche as she votes in the California primary election at City Hall on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in San Francisco. Carmen Sandoval holds her dog Peluche as she votes in the California primary election at City Hall on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in San Francisco.

Antoni Gaudí’s Basilica of the Sagrada Familia stands at dusk in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 30, 2026, ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Barcelona in June. Antoni Gaudí’s Basilica of the Sagrada Familia stands at dusk in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 30, 2026, ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Barcelona in June.





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