The top photos of the day by AP photojournalists

From front-page news to powerful moments you may have missed, this gallery showcases today’s top photos chosen by Associated Press photo editors.

The Afternoon WirePolice search for suspects in Ohio shooting that wounded 12 near a street festivalTrump dismisses idea that Iran betrays his 'no new wars' campaign messageChristian Eriksen 'conscious' after another on-field collapse in Denmark match, national team saysFrom unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spendingViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaIsrael says Iran launched missiles at it in first such bombardment since fragile ceasefire6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities saysLawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthdayDonald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamBroadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by PinkFrom unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spendingViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaWorld NewsFrom front-page news to powerful moments you may have missed, this gallery showcases today’s top photos chosen by Associated Press photo editors.

Priests wait for the arrival of Pope Leo XIV ahead of a Holy Mass and Corpus Christi procession at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, June 7, 2026, on the second day of his seven-day apostolic visit to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands. Priests wait for the arrival of Pope Leo XIV ahead of a Holy Mass and Corpus Christi procession at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, June 7, 2026, on the second day of his seven-day apostolic visit to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.

Nicolasa Munoz waits for customers next to her dog Mona while tending her newspaper stand in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 5, 2026, ahead of their presidential runoff election. Nicolasa Munoz waits for customers next to her dog Mona while tending her newspaper stand in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 5, 2026, ahead of their presidential runoff election.

Abeer Abu Younis mourns over the body of her son, Mustafa Abu Younis, 14, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, June 7, 2026. Abeer Abu Younis mourns over the body of her son, Mustafa Abu Younis, 14, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Israeli security forces examine a fragment of an intercepted Iranian missile in northern Israel, early Monday, June 8, 2026. Israeli security forces examine a fragment of an intercepted Iranian missile in northern Israel, early Monday, June 8, 2026.

The mother of a resident stands outside a dormitory at a nursing home, where inmates of another nursing home that caught fire on Wednesday are being temporarily housed in Anguruwatota, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 5, 2026. The mother of a resident stands outside a dormitory at a nursing home, where inmates of another nursing home that caught fire on Wednesday are being temporarily housed in Anguruwatota, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 5, 2026.

A Lebanese Army soldier carries the medals of Lebanese Brig. Gen. Wissam Sabra during his funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, June 7, 2026, a day after Sabra was killed in an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon along with a captain and another soldier, according to the Lebanese Army. A Lebanese Army soldier carries the medals of Lebanese Brig.

Gen. Wissam Sabra during his funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, June 7, 2026, a day after Sabra was killed in an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon along with a captain and another soldier, according to the Lebanese Army. Ragpickers search for recyclable materials at a garbage dumping site on World Environment Day in Guwahati, India, Friday, June 5, 2026.

Ragpickers search for recyclable materials at a garbage dumping site on World Environment Day in Guwahati, India, Friday, June 5, 2026. Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the final tennis match against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli at the French Open in Paris, Sunday, June 7, 2026. Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the final tennis match against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli at the French Open in Paris, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Iranian girls perform during a pro-government gathering in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 7, 2026. Mohammed Saidam, 14, sits in a room of a heavily damaged apartment following an Israeli strike in Zawaida, in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 5, 2026. Mohammed Saidam, 14, sits in a room of a heavily damaged apartment following an Israeli strike in Zawaida, in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 5, 2026.

Wedding guests cheer at a wedding ceremony amid an Ebola outbreak in Ituri Province in Bunia, Congo, Saturday, June 6, 2026. 2026. Wedding guests cheer at a wedding ceremony amid an Ebola outbreak in Ituri Province in Bunia, Congo, Saturday, June 6, 2026. 2026.

Supporters of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party leading by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold up heart signs while gathering in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Friday, June 5, 2026, for the party’s final campaign rally ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. Supporters of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party leading by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold up heart signs while gathering in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Friday, June 5, 2026, for the party’s final campaign rally ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Revelers take part in a Pride parade in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 6, 2026. Host Pink perfroms ‘All That Jazz’ during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Host Pink perfroms ‘All That Jazz’ during the 79th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Flamingos are pictured over Narta lagoon area, western Albania, Saturday, June 6, 2026, where a massive coastal development project linked to Jared Kushner is facing resistance over concerns about environmental impact and transparency. Flamingos are pictured over Narta lagoon area, western Albania, Saturday, June 6, 2026, where a massive coastal development project linked to Jared Kushner is facing resistance over concerns about environmental impact and transparency.





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