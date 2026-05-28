The top photos of the day by AP photojournalists

From front-page news to powerful moments you may have missed, this gallery showcases today’s top photos chosen by Associated Press photo editors.

France’s parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code, with tears and history in the chamberEx-CIA official charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal governmentLIVE A stunned Davidovich Fokina says his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during French OpenMilli Vanilli and Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentesUS and Iranian negotiators reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire and launch nuclear talksThe Afternoon WireEx-CIA official charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal governmentLIVE A stunned Davidovich Fokina says his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during French OpenMilli Vanilli and Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentes





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