The Top 10 Brands Inside Olive Young at Sephora

Arencia, Torriden, Abib, and more captured the majority share of dot-com sales among the 19 brands curated by Olive Young at the retailer.

is off to a strong start after the South Korean beauty company launched a curated assortment of 19 brands at the retailer three months ago.

“Since launch, the client response has been very positive, with gravitation toward exclusive brands in the assortment, including Thome, Arencia, Rejuran and Torriden,” Carolyn Bojanowski, executive vice president of merchandising atArencia, the botanical brand specializing in pore care, hydration, fine lines, and aging, captured the majority share of dot-com sales among the Olive Young assortment last month, accounting for 5.4 percent of total Korean skin care sales, per Navigo Marketing. Meanwhile, Torriden, the clean label best known for its Dive In Soothing Cream, accounted for 1.8 percent of total Korean skin care sales online.

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Thome, on the other hand, contributed about 1.3 percent.

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“We’re proud of what we have built together,” Bojanowski continued. “For future, our goal remains to pair Olive Young’s expertise in Korean beauty with Sephora’s understanding of the U.S. client to curate the best of Korean skin care, without the flight. ” In pursuit of this, Sephora and Olive Young expanded their partnership to Asia in September, following the U.S. launch. Additional markets, including the Middle East, the U.K. and Australia, are in the works for 2027.

“We look forward to bringing even more Korean beauty discoveries to clients in the future,” Bojanowski said.