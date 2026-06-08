The Tony Awards are underway. See who's won an award so far

The early Tony Awards, given out in the pre-show on PlutoTV, were trending toward big wins for the new musical Schmigadoon! and the revival of the play Death of a Salesman.

during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday. The 79th Annual Tony Awards are Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The ceremony is hosted by singer-songwriter P!nk and airing live on CBS and Paramount+. The early Tony Awards, given out in the pre-show on Pluto TV, were trending toward big wins for the new musicalThe design awards were all given out in the pre-show, leaving just the awards for actors and directors, plus best play, best musical and best revivals to be handed out during the CBS broadcast.

Below you can find the full list of nominees with winners marked in bold. We'll be updating this page as winners are announced. Two Strangers ,Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall.

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