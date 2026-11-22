The Tomte Cake has released a new Christmas baking set that adds a new storytelling element to baking for a different experience.

The Tomte Cake has released a new Christmas baking set that adds a new storytelling element to baking for a different experience. The Tomte Cake Christmas set adds a storytelling twist with a children’s book, cake pan, and hidden Tomte figurine.

The Tomte Cake includes an heirloom-quality pan that bakes two mini 3D gingerbread house cakes at once. The original Tomte Cake story follows a Tomte who falls into cake batter, with the figurine revealed when served. The Tomte Cake Christmas set is available now on the company’s website as a Scandinavian-inspired holiday baking tradition. The Tomte Cake has decided to do something slightly different with its Christmas set, adding a storytelling element to this new option.

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The company has added an original children's book to the mix, along with an heirloom-quality gingerbread house cake pan and a hidden Tomte figurine to place inside the cake. When you bake and serve it, you read the story as you delve into the treat, revealing the figurine along the way.

You can read more about it here, as it's now available onInspired by disappointing store-bought gingerbread house kits, Vaughn set out to create a three-dimensional gingerbread house cake pan that transforms a delicious baking experience into a festive tradition. She then created the story behind it, writing and illustrating a children's book inspired by the Scandinavian tradition of the Tomte, a mythical gnome known for bringing warmth, kindness and holiday magic to the home.

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Blending storytelling with baking, The Tomte Cake offers a modern Scandinavian-inspired holiday tradition that encourages families to gather in the kitchen, create lasting memories, and celebrate the season together year after year. Hide Tomte inside one cake and let the holiday fun begin. In Miranda's original story, whoever discovers the hidden Tomte will enjoy good luck throughout the holiday season..

"Watching my own children read the story, bake the cake, and decorate it with excitement was incredibly rewarding. The best part was seeing their faces when they discovered the surprise hidden inside. Now, families everywhere can experience that same sense of wonder and create a holiday tradition they'll cherish for years to come.

"Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. As part of the Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary mini-documentary they've been airing on YouTube, the latest episode focuses on the fans.

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