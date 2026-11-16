The Tokin' Jew is betting Hanukkah outruns the national hemp ban

A $38.7 billion hemp industry has until December 11, and this Denver founder is counting the days.

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There aren’t many places you can watch a rabbi take a bong rip. One of them is an Instagram account called “You have these preconceived notions of what a rabbi does, what a rabbi thinks, what a Jewish person is,” says Will Cohen, co-founder of Tokin’ Jew and a Denver resident for about six years.

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“And then a bong enters the picture, and it cuts through all of your preconceived notions. ” Tokin’ Jew started as a meme page in 2020. This snowballed into merchandise and accessories like menorah bongs, challah pipes, dreidel grinders and seder-plate rolling trays. Eventually, the company expanded into kosher-certified, hemp-derived THC edibles, shipping them to most states from Florida.

“The merch side used to be, like, 100% of the business,” says Cohen, who runs the company with co-founder Ben Kraim.

“It’s like 60/40 now on the cannabis side. ”The Feds Just Rescheduled Medical Marijuana: What Does That Mean for Colorado? Cohen’s edibles have the same approach to Jewish culture as Tokin’ Jew’s smoking gear. Gummies with names like Watermelon Sugar Chai, honey sticks called High Honey, and a Hanukkah advent calendar range from five to 20 milligrams of THC, and are Kosher certified.

There are also chocolate gelt coins. This is federally protected under the 2018 Farm Bill, but that protection will likely disappear overnight on Dec. 11. Attorneys eventually found a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill allowing interpretations of THC content by weight. This led to a national market of hemp-derived THC products that Whitney Economics, the firm behind a comprehensive national survey on the industry, now values at— larger than the legal cannabis market.

However, a provision Congress passed last November as part of a budget bill caps the THC in hemp products at 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container, closing the Farm Bill loophole and effectively killing the industry. A 10-pack of Tokin’ Chews clears the incoming THC limit a hundred times over, and so does just about every other hemp-derived THC product sold at gas stations, smoke shops and, in some states, even movie theaters and liquor stores.

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The rule was scheduled to take effect on Nov. 12 until a stopgap funding bill signed in September pushed it to Dec. 11.

“You don’t really know if people actually are just letting it slide for another month because they want their government not to be shut down,” Cohen says. By Whitney Economics’ estimate, the sector employs about 350,000 people, but the new federal rules would displace 225,000 of them while putting roughly three-quarters of the country’s 50,000 hemp operators out of business.

“We do employ people, right? We have people that are shipping all this stuff. We have people that are making this stuff. We have a team behind us,” Cohen says.

“60% of this business is shut down in December” if the rule isn’t delayed again or changed, and “it becomes a very difficult next few months. ”“Hanukkah, luckily, this year is on Dec. 4th. The hemp ban, as of now, is Dec. 11th. So we have seven days of Hanukkah ,” he says.

“We feel blessed that that is the date that it has shifted to. ” Tokin’ Jew products aren’t just for Jewish people, of course, but Cohen knows his base. Most sales go to people in New York, Florida, California, Illinois and Pennsylvania. The brand did a social media bit, cold-calling its most frequent buyers and eventually reaching a 60-year-old woman in New York who has ordered close to 90 times.

She’d had cancer for five years, and told Cohen on the call that it changed her life when she realized she could get edibles without going to the dispensary.

“The amount of people who message us being, like: ‘I’m going through chemotherapy, or my grandma’s going through chemotherapy, or I have MS, or I just need help sleeping,'” he says. “The government is overregulating things that are clearly helping people. ”The hemp-derived THC market exists online and in outlets that aren’t required to have the same state licensing and ID age verifications as cannabis dispensaries in legal recreational states.

Thelast year to close the loophole, citing products marketed in ways that appeal to children. Both focused on delta-8 and other converted cannabinoids rather than hemp-derived delta-9 — but the state AGs asked that the ban cover intoxicating THC “of any kind and no matter how derived. ” Synthetic and lab-converted cannabinoids like delta-8 lose federal hemp status on Nov. 12, while delta-9 products like Cohen’s are the target for the hemp ban on Dec. 11.

Companies selling hemp-derived THC products also are not required to undergo the same level of testing as cannabis, though some voluntarily udergo lab tests and provide certificates of analysis.

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“I’m all for whatever regulations need to happen: age gating or IDing, whatever it is,” he says. “They just got to get their shit together. ” When Tokin’ Jew told customers in its email about the upcoming federal ban, Cohen says subscribers stocked up. Tokin’ Jew’s plan is to follow the sales data and try to play through the pain after December.

The brand will live on regardless of what happens in Congress, Cohen says; he’s also in the early stages of creating a nonprofit centered on tikkun olam, the Jewish principle of repairing the world.

“The community is not going anywhere,” Cohen says. “Whether the legislation changes in our favor or against us, we feel confident that we can find our community through different lanes. ” Both the cannabis and Jewish communities have pulled him through tough times. When Tokin’ Jew booked a Times Square billboard for 4/20, Cohen’s mother flew in to see it.

The company selling the space pulled it about a week out — but not because of any weed connections. According to Cohen, he was told the company didn’t want the word “Jew” on the billboard. A six-month collaboration with a large cannabis brand died the same way at the 11th hour. Cohen says the partner told him that with everything going on in the world, it felt insensitive to work with a brand that has “Jew” in its name.

It came not long after the Oct. 7 attacks, during a period when Cohen says he was also losing followers and fielding antisemitic messages.

“That was just, like, a punch in the gut, because we’re not political,” Cohen says. “They’re associating the word ‘Jew’ with negative connotations. ”Last Hanukkah, Cohen says the rabbi from his childhood synagogue in Cincinnati, who now leads a shul in Las Vegas, wrote to him.

“She was, like, ‘I’m so proud of you,'” he says. “You’ve taken your Judaism and run with it in a really interesting way. ”When we spoke in early October, Cohen had not asked any of those people to contact Congress. He has since gone to his customers directly.

On Oct. 12, Tokin’ Jew posted about the ban on Instagram, and the company’s website currently states that “federal laws are changing,” offering discounts and encouragement to “stock up while you can” before the store closes on Dec. 11 — the eighth night of Hanukkah and the day the new national hemp ban is scheduled to take place. Asked what Hanukkah miracle he was hoping for, Cohen doesn’t pause: “Hopefully the candles stay lit longer than eight days.

”From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is an award-winning writer and editor who has covered food, drinks and travel for a decade.

He runs the newsletter at Edible Denver and has written for 5280 and Denver Life, with additional bylines in Thrillist, Wine Enthusiast, Matador Network, Expedia Magazine, SevenFifty Daily, Modern Farmer and more.