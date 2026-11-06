The tiny triangle on your clothing labels has a surprising meaning — and most people have no idea

Make sure to check the symbols, you could be ruining your clothes.

Instead of clearly printed “wash this way” instructions, the labels often come with a set of hieroglyphics that require some kind of Rosetta Stone for fabric softeners.

Sure, we all know what the giant iron picture means, but… what about that tiny triangle with a huge “x” through it? At least one laundry mystery has finally been solved — and you’ll never look at clothing tags the same way again.to use bleach on a garment, the fabric tag will have a little plain pyramid.

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For pieces that shouldn’t get bleached, the triangle will be topped with a big “Recognizing these signs can save your garment from getting permanently damaged by chlorine bleach,” the detergent company said. Normal, permanent and delicate/gentle cycles are represented by a wash tub icon with either zero, one or two lines underneath.line underneath. Use that for clothes made from synthetic fibers, like polyester, that are specially treated to guard against wrinkles.

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As the name implies, this cycle is for garments that can easily rip or stretch out, like bras, tights, vintage denim and older T-shirts. Just remember to look out for “dry clean only” and “hand-wash only” signs — usually indicated by a circle or hand wash symbols — to make sure you’re not damaging clothes with your spin cycle.