Bruce Dang was driving his children to his parents’ house near Seattle on a Friday afternoon in March when he got a call from Anthropic about its secret new AI hacking bot.

Bruce Dang was driving his children to his parents’ house near Seattle on a Friday afternoon in March when he got a call from Anthropic about its secret new AI hacking bot.series of potentially serious security flawsDang had recently started working for Calif, a tiny security start-up that few outside the industry had heard of, but which counts some of the world’s leading AI labs as customers.

He had spent a decade working with Microsoft’s senior security research team and was best known in security circles for leading work uncovering Stuxnet, a devastating computer worm that crippled Iran’s nuclear programme 16 years ago. The worm is widely believed to have been developed by the US and Israel. After the Anthropic call, the team at Calif set up a series of Windows machines to test out the potential fault.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after, Dang’s team met Anthropic’s experts at a burger restaurant to discuss the findings. Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s chief executive, and his sister Daniela Amodei, the company’s president, celebrate its listing this month. The company developed Mythos - Reuters/Brendan McDermid “I told them this looks pretty real,” Dang says.