The Tinder Swindler: Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews draws parallels to convicted conman Simon Leviev

The comparisons between Simon Leviev, a convicted conman, and Lee Andrews, Katie Price's husband, are drawing parallels between their lavish lifestyles and chaotic finances. Both men have presented themselves as ultra-wealthy businessmen with influential connections and a lavish lifestyle, despite questions raised about their background and business dealings. The similarities to the Tinder Swindler story - dramatic claims, mysterious disappearances and carefully curated luxury branding - are difficult to ignore.

The Tinder Swindler isn't just a Netflix documentary about convicted conman Simon Leviev - it's a genre. Flashy lifestyles, chaotic finances , endless reinventions and unwavering self-belief: the formula is hard to miss.

This may explain why comparisons have been drawn between Simon, born Shimon Hayut, and Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews. Simon, who was dubbed the Tinder Swindler, famously presented himself as an ultra-wealthy businessman living a life of private jets, designer clothes and five-star hotels.

However, he supported his lavish day-to-day activities with a Ponzi scheme that left several female victims in millions of debt - an estimated $10 million in total. Similarly, Lee has also presented himself as a wealthy businessman, claiming he's a 'billionaire' with influential connections and a lavish lifestyle. Lee has claimed ties to major organisations and cultivated an image of financial success, despite questions raised about his background and business dealings.

The comparisons intensified this week after Katie Price claimed that Lee had vanished under bizarre circumstances. According to Katie, Lee disappeared mid-conversation after allegedly telling her he had been arrested and was being held in the back of a van. For many, the similarities to the Tinder Swindler story - dramatic claims, mysterious disappearances and carefully curated luxury branding - are difficult to ignore.

Now, the Daily Mail takes a closer look at how Lee's actions are drawing parallels to Simon. The illusion of immense wealth Shimon called himself the 'Prince of Diamonds' and claimed to be the son of billionaire Russian-Israeli diamond mogul, Lev Leviev - a businessman, philanthropist and investor with a net worth of $1.5billion. He funded luxurious private jet flights, five-star hotel stays, and hired bodyguards to maintain an impeccable facade.

He legally changed his name and hired staff, including assistants and a bodyguard, to make his story seem believable. Simon would shower women he met on the dating apps with lavish trips and gifts, using money he had taken from other women.

Meanwhile Lee claimed to hold a PhD from Cambridge University, while managing a sustainable vehicle venture, Aura Worldwide Holdings Limited, from his home in the United Arab Emirates. His ex girlfriend Alana Percival revealed that he heavily 'love-bombed' her early on with Cartier jewellery, Louis Vuitton bags, and cash transfers. In April, Lee claimed he's buying Chelsea football club just four years after current owner bought it for £4.25billion.

'I can’t tell you all the workings and inner parts to my wealth but definitely the money is there,' Lee told The Sun. 'And they have to accept and they have to verify, but it will be going in. 'It sounds crazy, it sounds ambitious, but watch this space.

' In March, he shared a variety of images and videos across social media, including a post about becoming a 'future trillionaire', detailing a 'mysterious income' and being a member of 'the 1%'. One post features a debonaire man standing at a bar with the words: 'Mysterious income. Underground connections. Private life.

Small circle. Hot brunette.

' He then shared an image of a yacht with the accompanying message: 'Send this to future trillionaires', with a voiceover detailing being worth $1,274,930,645,80.73. Yet another nod to his success and wealth featured the quote: 'When you love Monday morning more than Friday night. Welcome to the 1% bro'. While there have been doubts over his alleged Cambridge education, Katie has hit back and insisted she has seen evidence of his university pedigree.

The former glamour model also revealed that she has so much trust in her new husband that she declined to sign a prenup before their whirlwind wedding. Recycled luxury dates and proposals Katie's husband Lee reportedly proposed to another woman the same way just four months ago Lee can be seen proposing to ex Alana Percival back in September in a setup that appears almost identical Simon would frequently arrange to meet his dates at the same hotels and restaurants, most notably the Four Seasons Hotel.

Meanwhile Lee reportedly proposed to another woman the same way just four months before Katie. The former glamour model tied the knot to the businessman in a lavish Dubai ceremony after a whirlwind 'one-week' romance.

However, Lee’s romantic gesture is said to mirror the proposal he made to fitness enthusiast Alana back in September, after the pair reportedly met on a Dubai beach in May





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Simon Leviev Tinder Swindler Convicted Conman Lavish Lifestyle Chaotic Finances Ponzi Scheme Cambridge University Aura Worldwide Holdings Limited Chelsea Football Club Dubai Ceremony Whirlwind Romance

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