The Times' final top 25 high school baseball rankings for 2026

St. John Bosco finishes No. 1 in the Southland after winning the Southern Section Division 1 championship.

2. NORCO ; SS Division 1 runner-up; 14. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME ; SS Division 1 semifinals; 86. HUNTINGTON BEACH ; SS Division 1 Round 3; Division I regional champs; 58.

ORANGE LUTHERAN ; SS Division 1 quarterfinals; 4Complete coverage: The Times’ 2026 All-Star baseball and softball teams Complete coverage of The Times’ All-Star baseball and softball teams, from the players and coaches of the year to capsules on each player and the final 2026 rankings.12. CORONA SANTIAGO ; SS Division 1 Round 3; 1515. TEMECULA VALLEY ; SS Division 1 Round 2; 1617; NEWPORT HARBOR ; SS Division 2 semifinals; Division 2 regional champs;1420.

ELSINORE ; SS Division 2 quarterfinals; NR22. FOOTHILL ; SS Division 2 semifinals; NR24. SANTA MARGARITA ; SS Division 2 second round; 21Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.





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